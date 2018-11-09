Truckee girls look for 3-peat against familiar foe

The Truckee girls’ soccer team smashed Pahrump Valley behind seven goals in a shutout victory to open the Class 3A state tournament in Las Vegas on Friday, and in doing so, set up a rematch with rivals South Tahoe for the state title.

The two-time defending state champion Wolverines were recently defeated by the Vikings, 2-1, in the Northern League championship on Nov. 3, and will now have an opportunity to avenge that loss with a third straight state title on the line.

South Tahoe took a 2-0 win against Western in the state tournament semifinals.

The state championship game will be held in Las Vegas at noon.