Truckee golf off to strong start, hosts tournament at Ponderosa Golf Course today

The Truckee High School girls' golf team started their season earlier this month by hitting the road for a pair of tournaments in northeast Nevada, starting off at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Wolverines combined for a fourth-place finish to open the season, ending the day with a team score of 434 on the par-71 course. Elko won with a 395 followed by Lowry at 408. Spring Creek finished third, recording a 413.

In high school golf six players compete, taking the four best scores for the team total. Freshman Ryan Flynn posted an 85 for the Lady Wolverines. Senior Captain Abby Kylberg shot 114. Annika Thayer finished with a 117 and Riley Cornette a 118 to round out the Truckee scoring. Samantha Speck and Megan Drzynkiewicz competed as Truckee's fifth and sixth players and look to contribute significantly this season. Tatyana Carlson of Lowry was the top individual with an 80, followed by Sara Sarbacker, from Elko, with an 84.

The Wolverines then played their second round of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 5, as Elko hosted their Class 3A tournament at Ruby View Mountain Golf Course.

Truckee improved their score by 38 strokes from the day before at Spring Creek to finish in third place. Four players improved their score with Thayer leading the way with a 17-shot improvement, carding a 100. Cornette improved by eight strokes, shooting 110 and Kylberg bettered her score by nine to finish with a 105. Flynn also improved by four, shooting a personal best of 81.

Lowry flipped the table on Elko at their home course, upsetting the Indians by posting a 365. Elko finished second at 375. Spring Creek flipped positions with Truckee and came in fourth. Fernley was fifth, followed by South Tahoe and Fallon. Eight teams competed in each tournament.

Carlson picked up her second straight tournament win, shooting a 77, followed by Flynn and then Sarbacker at 82.

The girls host a tournament at Ponderosa Golf Course on Tuesday. The teams are expected to complete their rounds around 1:30 p.m., according to the clubhouse.