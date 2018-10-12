Truckee golf sends two players to state tourney

The Truckee High School girls' golf team wrapped up the regular season this week with tournaments hosted by Lowry and Fernley High Schools.

The team's quest to qualify for the state championship at Schaffer's Mill in Truckee came up just short. The top three teams qualify, and the Truckee girls finished the year averaging fourth place in league play.

In the first tournament at Fernley Golf Course, freshman Ryan Flynn won her second tournament of the season shooting a 75, her lowest round of the school season and will play as an individual in next week's state tournament

Coach Marc Smith said he was proud of her round, which started with a bogey on hole number one and ended with a bogey on eighteen.

Flynn went on to shoot 80 in the final tournament of the year for her third victory of the eight -tournament season. For her play this year Flynn was named First Team All-League.

Sophomore Annika Thayer shot 101. Thayer's finish put her in solid position entering the last tournament at Lowry Golf Club to qualify as an individual. Thayer came through in the last tournament shooting her low round of the year at 99 to secure the second individual spot for Truckee. This will be her second straight state tournament appearance. Thayer was also named Second Team All-League.

Coach Mike Bensley and Coach Smith said they've been happy with the team's progress this year, and that the program is very close to becoming contenders for team state titles the next few years as younger players look to improve with summer development programs. The Wolverines had 12 girls compete for travel spots this season, and will now have two players with state tournament experience for future years.

The Class 3A Girls' state championship will be held next Monday and Tuesday, October 15 and 16, at Schaffer's Mill Golf Club. Spectators are welcome with proper golf course attire. Carts will not be allowed for spectators. Tee times begin both days at 10:00 a.m.