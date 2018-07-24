Truckee locals climb podium at day 2 of Donner Lake Triathlon

Splendid conditions greeted athletes at Donner Lake last weekend for the 37th Donner Lake Triathlon, as a number of Truckee-Tahoe locals put on impressive displays to earn podium finishes during the two days of competition.

The Big Blue Adventure event brought hundreds of spectators and participants to the lake's West End Beach for a weekend filled with racing as competitors took on three different triathlon distances, open water swims, and other challenges.

After two siblings from Los Altos, Calif., swept the top places during Saturday's shortened, sprint triathlon distances, athletes returned to the beach the following morning to compete in the Olympic (0.9-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike ride, 6.67-mile run) and half Ironman distances (1.2-miles swim, 56-mile run, 13.36-mile run).

Truckee's Donatas Ereminas climbed to the top of the podium once again at the annual Donner Lake event, winning this year's Olympic distance with a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, 5 seconds. Ereminas won the half Ironman in 2016 and 2015, and was third last year in the distance. The decision to compete in Sunday's shorter race resulted in a more than five-minute victory over Reno's Scott Young.

During the race Ereminas was the seventh competitor out of the water, but quickly made up ground with the second fastest bike ride and fastest run of the 171 competitors.

After racing to a third-place finish in the women's division of the sprint distance on Saturday, Truckee's Raeleigh Harris returned the next day to claim fourth place in the Olympic distance, finishing with a time of 2:48:14. Zuzana Trnovcova, of San Francisco, was first in the women's division with a time of 2:40:45.

Half Marathon

In the featured distance, the 70.2 half Ironman, women from Truckee had a strong showing on their home turf with two athletes finishing in the top five.

Julia Shotwell was the fastest local with a time of 6:36:16 for fourth place in the women's division and 21st overall. She was followed across the line roughly 11 minutes later by Gillian Collom with a time of 6:45:31. Danielle Widenmann, of Vacaville, California took first place in the women's division and was fourth overall with a time of 5:24:31.

On the men's side, Marco Capelli, of El Dorado Hills, California, captured first place with a time of 5:14:24, edging second place, Kevin Well, of Portola Valley, California., by 23 seconds.

The day's racing also included the swim and bike only, Olympic aquabike, competition. Truckee's Andrew Finney had the best showing, finishing in second with a time of 1:55:37, followed by Paul Krause, of Carnelian Bay, with a time of 2:02:35. Truckee's Lynette Talbott took home first place on the women's side with a time of 2:03:20, which was good enough for fourth overall.

After putting on an event nearly every weekend since the beginning of June, Big Blue Adventure will take two weekends off, before returning Aug. 11 with the Marlette 50K Trail Run.

