Truckee, North Tahoe basketball tip off for inaugural TNT Cup

The winter sports season will begin this week with a renewed rivalry on the hardwood followed by the Truckee boys' basketball team's annual eight-team tournament.

The Wolverines will tip off the season with the inaugural TNT Cup against North Tahoe at home on Wednesday, followed by the opening round of the Truckee Classic the next day.

Class 3A Truckee is coming off a 6-16 campaign last season, but the Wolverines will return their leading scorer from last year, junior Isaac Cruz. Truckee will also return key contributors, seniors Spencer Edmondson, Sawyer Thompson, and Dalton Pruyn as well as sophomore Ethan Flynn. Head Coach Sky Nelson will take over the program this season after a three-year run by Tom Cruz. Nelson was previously the team's head coach from 2013-15.

At this point, Nelson said the team is keeping things simple, and focusing on fundamentals while nursing some injuries ahead of next week's season opener against North Tahoe.

"Right now, we've got a lot of injuries, four of the five starters have an injury," said Nelson. "We'll see how they recover."

The first TNT Cup will tip off 6 p.m. Wednesday, and will feature a rivalry trophy to be taken home by the winner until next year's game.

Recommended Stories For You

"We were able to lock that in with our tournament, and make that a perennial game," said Nelson

Truckee will open play in the Northern League at Fallon on Dec. 11. Elko will come into the season as the defending league champions.

"We've got some parts. The question is, will they come together," said Nelson.

"They can get there. They've just got to work hard."

Lakers look to build

The Class 2A Lakers will tip the season off on Monday night at home against Class 1A Sage Ridge.

The team will then head to Truckee later in the week to play for the TNT Cup.

"We are hoping this is a great event to get the whole community out," said second-year head coach Devin Ginty in an email to the Sun.

North Tahoe is coming off a 6-19 record last season, including a 3-11 mark in league play.

Coming into this season, the Lakers will need to find a way to replace the scoring of Ted Gibeaut, who led the team with an average of 17.1 points per game as a senior last year. North Tahoe does return seniors Liam Bickett-Walsh, Warren Fekeith, Ricardo Martinez and Corey Joslin, and should benefit from Ginty going into his second season as coach.

North Tahoe's season opener will tip off at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Truckee Classic

The three-day Truckee Classic will begin on Thursday, and will feature eight teams, including Coral Academy of Science — Reno, Colfax, Silver State, Mesa Verde, North Tahoe, Dayton and Douglas.

Truckee will open the tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Coral Academy of Science. North Tahoe will take on Mesa Verde in the opening round later that day at 6 p.m.

Winner's advance to the semifinals on Friday, and then the finals at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a consolation bracket for defeated teams.

All games will be at Truckee High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.