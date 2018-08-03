Truckee runner breaks age-group record at 37th Squaw Mountain Run

Hundreds of racers lined up at the base of Squaw Valley last weekend to take on the 3.6-mile run and 2,000-foot climb from The Village at Squaw Valley to High Camp as part of the 38th annual Squaw Mountain Run.

Since Auburn Ski Club took over the event in 2007, the race has raised more than $25,000, according to organizers, for the Tahoe Forest Health System to fund programs and services for cancer patients at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.

Local runner Michelino Sunseri captured first place at this year's race, earning the title of "King of the Mountain" with a time of 29 minutes, 1.4 seconds. Tyler Sickler was next up Squaw with a time of 31:03.4, followed by Patrick Johnson with a time of 31:16.7.

"Queen of the Mountain" went to Lindsey Adams, of Gardnerville, Nev., who reached the finish line with a time of 35:21.6.

Also on the women's side, local athlete Mary Ellen Benier set a course record in the 60-and-over division with a time of 42:17. The fastest ever time on the course was set in 2008 by Shiloh Mielke, who finished with a mark of 28:50.

Auburn Ski Club will continue its summer racing series this weekend with the fourth annual Sierra Crest 50K and 30K Ultra Run on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The point-to-point race will take runners on single track dirt trails between Truckee and Donner Summit on a route offering views of Euer Valley, Frog Lake Cliffs, Summit Lake and Castle Peak.

Proceeds from the race go toward helping fund junior cross-country ski and biathlon programs in the area. Registration for the 50-kilometer distance is $130 and $110 for the 30-kilometer course, and can be done at AuburnSkiClub.com.

Local athletes compete Down Under

While athletes raced up Squaw, a trio of Auburn Ski Club members were skiing their way to podium finishes at the Australian Junior Championships.

Lily Murnane would race to a first-place finish in the girls' 16-and-under sprint freestyle. She'd be followed in by teammate Alani Powell to give the squad a one-two finish.

In boys' 18-and-under racing, Cooper Anderson claimed bronze in sprint freestyle.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.