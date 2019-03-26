Truckee swimmers sink competition at home meet

Truckee swimmers continued a stellar start to the spring season with a dominant home win against Lowry last Saturday.

The meet brought in teams from the Reno-Sparks area, including Reed, Wooster, Damonte Ranch, and also squads from Fernley and North Tahoe.

The Truckee boys, who are the defending state champions, took first in every event in the head-to-head competition against Lowry, outscoring the Buckaroos 199-35.

The Wolverines team of Ryan Williams, Aaron Bronstone, Dylan Cole, and Kaikea Crews not only topped Lowry in the 200-yard medley relay, but also posted the fastest time of any team at the meet, touching the wall with a time of 1 minute, 47.45 seconds.

Cole then posted the second fastest mark of any swimmer at the meet in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:56.92. Truckee's Evan Opsal continued the strong run of performances on the boys' side, finishing second overall in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.75. Opsal later swam to the fastest time of any athlete in the 500-yard freestyle, dominating the competition by more than 25 seconds with a time of 5:40.42.

Crews, who returned from a broken femur suffered during snowboarding last year to win state titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle, took to the water for the 50-yard freestyle and dominated the field of racers, winning by nearly three second with a time of 21.18.

"Right now my strongest events are the 100 back and my 100 freestyle," said Crews, who is in his sophomore year. "We've been working a lot on small, attention to detail type things, and I think that's why my 100s are taking off right now."

Crews later outswam the field of athletes in the 100-yard butterfly by more than 10 seconds, touching the wall with a time of 1:01.33.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Truckee's Noah Warren posted the second fastest time of any racer with a time of 54.41. Warren later teamed up with Williams, Bronstone, and Opsal to post the fastest time of any group in the 200-yard relay. The team finished with a time of 1:38.05. Williams would return to the water following the relay race and swim to first place in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall a time of 1:01.79.

The boys' team of Opsal, Cole, Diego Rodriguez, and Crews closed the meet by winning the 400-yard relay, topping the second-place squad from Reed by nearly a minute with a time of 3:39.21.

"The team is great," said Crews on the beginning of the season. "There is a lot of depth right now in Truckee and it's super cool to see."

As a team, the North Tahoe boys lost to Fernley 132-51. Hunter Hoffman led the Lakers with wins over Fernley swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard butterfly.

Truckee girls race past Reno-Sparks competition

On the girls' side, the Lady Wolverines opened the meet by posting the only time under two minutes in the 200-yard medley relay. Riley Madigan, Caitlin Smith, Emma Purdy, and Courtney Engberg combined to finish the event with a time of 1:56.74.

Truckee's Brooke Saathoff and Madigan then battled it out in the following event, the 200-yard freestyle. The two girls were well ahead of the rest of the field as they reached the final wall. Saathoff would just out touch Madigan, winning by 0.31 with a time of 2:12.39. Madigan also posted the second fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall with a mark of 1:07.03. Truckee's Megan Darzynkiewicz was second out of the field of girls in the 200-yard individual medley with a time 2:43.23.

The meet then shifted to the 50-yard freestyle, and Truckee's Purdy proved to be the fastest in the water, finishing with a time of 25.48. Purdy also dominated the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall more than six seconds ahead of second place with a time of 56.85.

Smith then hit the water and brought the Truckee girls another top finish, claiming the win in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.62.

AnnElise Cuneo added to Truckee's standout performance by taking first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:10.48. Cuneo outswam second place by more than 12 seconds.

Truckee's Elana Tebb closed out a tremendous day in the pool by the Truckee girls by winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.58.

Truckee's 200-yard relay team of Purdy, Saathoff, Darzynkiewicz, and Engberg was also first with a time of 1:47.15.

The Truckee girls took an uncontested league victory against Lowry, winning 213-0. The North Tahoe girls defeated Fernley 130-60. Marina Hendricks topped a large field of Fernley racers in the 50-yard freestyle to earn points in the teams' head-to-head matchup. Casey Garrity also defeated Fernley swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle. The Lady Lakers relay teams topped their Fernley counterparts in all three events.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.