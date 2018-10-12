Truckee tennis players reach semifinals, eye regional championships

The first two rounds of the Class 3A Northern Region Tennis Championships individual tournament concluded Friday, Oct. 12, at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

More than 100 of the top players from across the league participated in the girls and boys' singles and doubles tournament, and heading into Saturday’s semifinal rounds, several players from Truckee remain in contention to claim regional titles. Each player that reached the semifinals also qualified for the state tournament, which will be held at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center on Oct. 19-20.

Fourth regional title in sight

Three-time Northern League singles champion and two-time defending state champion, Truckee's Zach Haas, breezed through the opening two rounds, winning 6-1, 6-1, and 6-0, 6-0. Haas will meet South Tahoe junior Juan Vazquez in the semifinals.

Truckee junior and No. 2 seed, Luke Sorter, is also in the semifinals, having defeated his first opponent 6-0, 6-0, before topping teammate, junior Lucas Kraatz, 6-2, 6-1.

Sorter will take on Incline senior Dalton Fry in the semifinals as Truckee seeks to set up an all Wolverines final.

Defending champs roll into semis

Last year's Northern League and state champion doubles team, Truckee seniors Zach Larson and Noah Warren, cruised through the first two rounds of competition, winning 6-0, 6-0, before topping teammates, freshman Gabe Smith and sophomore Kai Watters in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1. The Truckee duo will now face South Tahoe's Clyde Rypins and Jeremiah Dahl in the semifinals on Saturday.

Truckee seniors Turner Drummond and Elliot Rost also reached the semifinal round having beat their two opponents 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-4. The two will take on South Tahoe's Quinn Proctor and Peter Sullivan with the hope of setting up an all Truckee final.

Doubles team still unbeaten

The duo of senior Kira Collins and sophomore Lilah Abarno remained unbeaten on the season, winning a pair of matches to reach Saturday's semifinal round of the girls' doubles tournament.

After taking wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0, Collins and Abarno will take on Incline's Carolyn Eppolito and Melanie Racich in Saturday's semifinals.

Truckee junior Carly Bertken and sophomore Jade Bullock won their opening match, but were knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Singles players dropped in quarterfinals

Truckee and North Tahoe sent several girls into this year's Northern League singles tournament, but only juniors Courtney Engberg and Rachel Heath were able to make it out of the first round.

Unfortunately, both players lost close matches in the quarterfinals to end their tournament runs.

After battling back to win her first-round matchup, Engberg was defeated 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Heath was defeated 6-4, 6-3.

The semifinal rounds of tennis are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.