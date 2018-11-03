Truckee tops Incline to set up sixth straight league title game against South Tahoe

The Truckee girls' soccer team earned a trip to a sixth consecutive Northern League championship game on Friday, eliminating Incline 3-0 in the semifinal round of the regional playoffs.

In each of Truckee's past five league championship appearances the Wolverines have lined up across from South Tahoe, and this year will be no different after the Vikings took a 2-0 win against North Tahoe earlier in the day.

"We've seen a lot of each other these past few years," said Truckee Head Coach Kevin Nichols on facing South Tahoe. "We know each other well, and I think it's going to be another battle."

Seniors Amber Simonpietri and Ava Seelenfreund gave Truckee and early edge in the semifinal matchup with a pair of goals in the first half, allowing the team to rotate personnel and rest players ahead of Saturday’s championship game. Simonpietri would later add another goal, scoring from straightaway in the second half to put the game on ice.

"In these back-to-back-to-back games like we have, you need to have a deep team," said Nichols. "Fortunately, today we played well and I was able to keep some girls fresh for tomorrow."

Defensively, the Wolverines picked up their third straight shutout and fifth in the past six games. The semifinal victory was the third time Truckee has defeated Incline this season.

"Incline is a young team but they always play us tough," said Nichols. "All of our girls stepped up. I was able to rotate through and really show the depth that we have."

The Wolverines will now be tasked with slowing down an explosive group of Vikings players that went 17-1 in Northern League play this season. South Tahoe's one blemish came in the regular season finale at the hands of Truckee .

“It will be a battle," said Simonpietri. "They are a tough opponent. We beat them a couple of weeks ago and we're hoping to get another W.”

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at South Tahoe High School.

"Their younger players are really impressive," said Seelenfreund. "It's going to be challenging. They are always our toughest competition. Hopefully, we can bring the heat again, be calm, collective, and put it away."