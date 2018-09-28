Truckee volleyball extends winning streak to 14
September 28, 2018
The Truckee volleyball extended their winning streak to 14 straight games on Tuesday, Sept. 25, taking a 3-0 win on the road against Churchill County.
The girls entered the game hot off six wins at the Carmichael Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Placerville, and dominated the Greenwave through the first two sets, before taking the match with a 25-22 win in the third.
Junior Kelly Cross led a well-rounded team effort with 10 kills and five aces. Senior Ryleigh Hogland was next with eight kills, followed by junior Morgan Just with six kills.
Juniors Quinn Kirschner and Maria Galles led the Wolverines with eight digs apiece, while Kirschner and Hogland combined for all 34 of the team's assists.
Truckee (18-4, 9-0 Northern League) will host Fernley (10-5, 6-3 Northern League) on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. The league leading Wolverines topped the Vaqueros 3-1 earlier in the season.
North Tahoe falls in straight sets to Incline
The Lakers volleyball team traveled to Incline last Wednesday, and were topped in straight sets by the Highlanders.
Incline cruised through the first two sets, 25-18, 25-16, before taking the match with a 27-25 in the third set.
The loss is the third in four games for the Lakers, who have dropped to fourth in the league standings after opening the season 3-0.
North Tahoe (14-7, 4-3 Northern League) will return home to face Pershing County (5-12, 2-5 Northern League) on Saturday, Sept. 29, at noon.
