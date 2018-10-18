Truckee volleyball nears perfect regular season

The Truckee volleyball team remained perfect in league play, picking up a pair of wins this week against Dayton and Sparks.

The Wolverines dominated Dayton, 3-0, to open the week. Juniors Kelly Cross and Kaley Settle led the team with 10 kills apiece, and a combined nine aces. Cross also led Truckee with 12 digs. Junior Quinn Kirschner and senor Ryleigh Hogland combined on all 34 of Truckee's assists on the evening.

Truckee then traveled to Sparks on Wednesday and defeated the Railroaders for the second time this season.

Truckee (24-3, 15-0 Northern League) will travel to Lowry (7-14, 4-11 Northern League) today. The girls have Churchill County and South Tahoe as the final two games of the regular season.

The Class 3A Northern League will be hosted by Elko this season, and is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.

Lakers volleyball hits rough patch

After picking up a fourth straight win, North Tahoe's volleyball team stumbled last Saturday in a 3-1 loss at White Pine.

The Lakers then faced Class 2A Northern League leaders Yerington on the road on Wednesday, and suffered a 3-0 loss.

North Tahoe (18-9, 8-5 Northern League) will next host Battle Mountain (10-11, 4-7 Northern League) on Saturday.

With only a few games remaining, the Lakers have already qualified for this year's six-team Northern League tournament at White Pine. The first round is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2.

Montgomery races to fourth in Rocklin

The Truckee cross-country team traveled to Rocklin last weekend to compete in the Bella Vista Bronco Cross-Country Invitational.

Junior Montana Montgomery led the Wolverines with a fourth-place finish, finishing the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes, 13.44 seconds. Seniors Calin Laine (18:02.61) and KC Larkins (18:03.79) were Truckee's next fastest runners.

Junior Isabella Terrazas led the girls' team, finishing in 20th place with a time of 21:02.88. Freshman Sonny Strusinksi (21:23.28) and sophomore Grace Hodous (21:33.98) were Truckee's next fastest racers.

The Wolverines will travel to Walnut this week to compete in the Mount San Antonio College Cross-Country Invitational.

Wrestling signups

Truckee Wrestling is holding sign-ups for all three levels on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Truckee High School cafeteria.

The program now has three levels: kindergarten through fifth grade, middle school and high school.

Kindergarten through eight-graders can also sign up at the Truckee Donner Parks and Recreations Department website under winter activities. The cost is $140, which includes T-shirt, shorts, uniform for tournaments, and USA Wrestling Membership.

The high school season is scheduled to open on Nov. 29, with the Nevada Union Duals.

Please direct questions to Jim Bennett at 916-517-2323 or jbennett@ttusd.org.

North Tahoe soccer pushes league leaders to limit

The North Tahoe boys' soccer team hosted Class 3A Northern League leaders, North Valleys, on Tuesday, and dropped a tight 2-1 match.

The Lakers (11-6, 9-4 Northern League) played to a 1-1 draw through the first half against the Panthers (17-2, 13-1 Northern League), before giving up the game-winning goal in the second half.

North Tahoe was scheduled to face Truckee (8-5-3, 8-3-2 Northern League) on Thursday, as the schools renew their rivalry. Truckee was coming off a 3-1 win against Lowry last Saturday, and had a chance to leapfrog North Tahoe for fourth place in the league standings. The Lakers had beaten Truckee in the last three meetings between the teams.

With a handful of games remaining in the season, the two teams are in solid position to make a return trip to the Northern League playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

Truckee girls return to winning ways

After suffering a rare defeat in league play, the Truckee girls' soccer team returned to form with an 8-0 victory against Lowry on Oct. 13.

Seniors Amber Simonpietri and Ava Seelenfreund each netted a pair of goals. Juniors Emily Monson, Tess Andersen, and Liliana Hosefros also scored goals. Freshman keeper Jessica Kaufmann picked up the shutout.

Truckee (11-4, 10-2 Northern League) travelled to North Tahoe (11-5, 10-3) for a crucial league matchup Thursday.

The Lakers are a half game back of Truckee for second place in the Class 3A Northern League standings, and enter the game after falling 3-0 to North Valleys last Tuesday.

From there, North Tahoe will travel to Churchill Country on Saturday, before returning home for the final three regular season games of the year. Truckee will host Churchill County today at 4 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.