Truckee’s baseball team begins state title defense with series sweep of Fernley

The Truckee baseball team began its defense of last year’s Class 3A state championship by hitting the road last weekend and taking a three-game sweep against Fernley.

The Wolverines lineup blasted the Vaqueros for a combined 47 runs, taking advantage of 12 extra-base hits during the series.

Seniors Spencer Edmondson and Shane Poe led the Truckee offensive onslaught with eight RBIs apiece during the weekend. Edmondson and Poe each hit a pair of doubles and a triple as part of 11 combined hits during the three games.

Seniors Cole Gardner and Derek Laferriere started the season with five RBIs each, and combined for nine hits during the season-opening series. Senior Marcus Bellon hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs. Junior Tyler Estabrook had five hits, three stolen bases and a trio of RBIs during the weekend. Sophomore Timmy Reeve knocked in three runs as well. As a team Truckee stole 14 bases on 16 attempts during the series against Fernley.

From the mound, junior Deacon Mehler started the year off strong striking out six batters and allowing one hit and no runs during five innings of work. Senior Jake Streit struck out five batters and allowed one run during six innings on the mound for Truckee.

Truckee (3-0 Northern League) will travel to Dayton (0-3 Northern League) for a three-game series on Friday and Saturday. The Dust Devils suffered a three-game sweep last weekend at Spring Creek to open league play.