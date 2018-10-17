Truckee’s Flynn finishes runner-up at state golf tourney

After shooting a 13-over-par 84 to open the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A State Girls' Golf Championship on Monday, Oct. 15, Truckee freshman Ryan Flynn put together the best nine holes of her career, sinking four birdies on her way to shooting a 33 to open Tuesday's final round.

"It was good.," said Flynn on the front nine at Schaffer's Mill Golf & Lake Club. "I had a few birdies, a few one-putts. I was happy."

Flynn's play on the front nine would set up an exciting finish between the four players in the leaders' group, but ultimately, Lowry senior Tatyana Carlson would hold off the field to take a three-stroke victory and this year's individual state title.

"After my round yesterday I just went out to the putting green," said Carlson. "(Monday) was a little bit tough, it was pretty cold, and I feel like everyone kind of struggled. Today, I came back and figured out what I needed to fix.

"I worked really hard for it. I came out in the summer and the spring, and got my team out too."

Carlson's day included draining a 15-foot putt for an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to break a three-way tie for the lead.

"I smoked my drive down the middle," said Carlson. "My second shot (5-iron) ended up being on the green, and then my putt … it was just perfect."

The players remained close going into the 17th hole, but a seven on the par-4 hole by Flynn would prove too much to overcome as Carlson sank a short putt on the 18th for a three-stroke victory over the two rounds of play.

Carlson finished her two rounds with scores of 81 and 74. The state tournament marked the first time she'd played at Schaffer's Mill.

Flynn rebounded from her triple bogey on the 17th hole by dropping a putt in for par on the final hole to equal Carlson's tournament-low round of 74 and secure second place with a total score of 158.

Aside from draining four birdies on the front nine, Flynn said the highlight of the tournament came on the ninth hole where she nearly chipped in for birdie, hitting the flagstick to set up a tap-in par.

Pahrump Valley's Breanne Nygaard finished in third place with a score of 161.

Boulder City took home the team title with a low score of 744, improving by 34 strokes during the final round of play.

The Eagles rallied back from a 14-stroke deficit after Monday's first round to defeat Pahrump Valley by six strokes. Elko was third with a score of 774.

While the Wolverine's didn't qualify as a team, sophomore Annika Thayer also represented the school in the individual tournament, and had her two best scores of the season, carding a 97 and a 95 to finish in 11th place.

"I could've done better," said Thayer on Tuesday's round. "I shot an eight on a par 3, but what can you do? I got stuck in the sand."

Thayer's day included her first birdie of the season, which came on the fourth hole. She also opened up the back nine with pars on each of the first four holes.

Fernley's Jenna Kollar had the highlight of the tournament, dropping in a hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.