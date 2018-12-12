Truckee’s Haas wrestles to tourney win in Reno

The Truckee wrestling team traveled to McQueen High School in Reno last weekend, and had senior Zach Haas captured first place in 182-pound division.

Haas took wins in each of his three matches to pick up the individual win and is unbeaten in his last two meets.

The Wolverines also had junior Kevin Castellanos take third place in the 220-pound division, going 3-1 during the tournament.

Freshman Campbell Walter, sophomore Keihan Infantes, sophomore Max Gordon, and senior Evan Fiddyment all picked up a win at the tournament.

Truckee also had Brandon Velasquez, Joaquin Mendoza, and Jairo Caden wrestling for the team.

"They all wrestled really tough and learned a lot,' said Coach Jim Bennett in an email to the Sun. "They keep getting better every time they step on the mat. Coach (Jeromy) Mumm at McQueen runs a great tournament. Our guys always benefit from going there."

The Wolverines head to Folsom this weekend to wrestle in the Folsom Jailbreak Duals.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.