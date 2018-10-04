Truckeeâ€™s Montgomery defends title at Cross Country Invite

A field off 99 runners couldn't catch Truckee junior Montana Montgomery last Saturday at the Wolverines lone cross-country meet of the season, the Truckee Cross-Country Invite.

Montgomery defended his title from last year, winning the 5,000-meter race at Ponderosa Golf Course by 14 seconds with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds.

As a team the Truckee boys took fourth place out of 11 squads. Galena won the meet with a low score of 61.

Senior Calin Laine gave the Wolverines a second athlete in the top five, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:10 for fourth place. Senior KC Larkins (18:48) was 27th, followed by sophomore Wyatt Peek (19:36) in 38th, and senior Ids Propstra (19:38) in 40th.

The Truckee girls captured first overall behind five, top-10 finishes for a low score of 22 points.

Sophomore Hana Mazur led the team with a time of 21:16 for fourth place. Freshman Petra Kidd (21:31) was next in fifth place, followed by junior Isabella Terrazas (21:38) in sixth. Sophomore Amelia Swanson (21:54) was ninth, followed by freshman Sonny Strusinksi (21:57) in 10th.

The Wolverines will head to Fresno this Saturday to compete against more than 50 other squads at the annual Clovis Invitational.

Truckee boys' tennis finishes perfect regular season

For the second consecutive year, the Truckee boys' tennis team have finished the regular season, going 10-0 in Class 3A Northern League Play.

The Wolverines faced South Tahoe in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and picked up an 11-7 victory behind a trio of singles wins from junior Luke Sorter. Senior Zach Haas also picked up two wins in singles for the team, as did junior Lucas Kraatz.

In double play, seniors Zach Larson and Sawyer Laine brought Truckee a pair of wins. Freshman Gabe Smith won two doubles matches with different partners.

With the win, Truckee will receive a first-round bye going into this year's six-team, Class 3A Northern League tournament. The Wolverines will await the winner of North Valleys and North Tahoe, and will open postseason play at home of Friday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

Lady Wolverines tennis falls to No. 3 seed

The Truckee girls' tennis team came into their regular season finale against South Tahoe with a chance to claim the Northern League regular season title, and a first round bye heading into the postseason.

Instead, Truckee dropped a 10-8 contest at home to the Vikings, which knocked the Wolverines into the third seed.

Truckee got solid performances against South Tahoe from junior Courtney Engberg, who picked up the Wolverines' only two wins in singles play. In doubles, senior Kira Collins and sophomore Lilah Abarno picked up three wins, and junior Carly Bertken and sophomore Jade Bullock won two doubles matches.

Truckee faced No. 6 seed Sparks to open the tournament on Thursday, Oct. 4 (results not available at time of press).

Truckee volleyball wins 16th straight

The league leading Truckee volleyball team picked up a 16th consecutive win on Tuesday, taking down North Valleys in straight sets.

The Wolverines dominated the match, and were led by 13 kills from junior Kelly Cross. Junior Kaley Settle sent home a team-high 7 aces, junior Maria Galles finished with six digs, and senior Ryleigh Hogland picked up 24 assists.

The league leading Wolverines will next travel to Elko on Friday, Oct. 5. Truckee topped Elko 3-0 earlier in the season.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.