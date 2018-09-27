Truckee’s Steve Woo becomes first local to win marathon

A pair of local runners defended home turf last Sunday, taking podium finishes at the third annual Truckee Marathon.

Truckee's Steve Woo captured first place overall this year, finishing the race with a time of 3 hours, 48 minutes, 34 seconds; while local runner Kristy Oriol took fourth place in the women's division with a time of 4:47:10.

The race, which is organized by Big Blue Adventure, brought in more than 100 runners to compete across four distances. The marathon route took competitors from downtown Truckee, around Donner Lake, and back to the finish area in Truckee.

A strong field of women's runners, led by Elizabeth Weil (3:49:16), took seven of the top-12 overall finishes. Weil and Woo were the only runners to finish in under four hours, but neither was close to the mark set last year by Tahoe's Adam Kimble, who owns the course record with a time of 3:02:25.

Margo Teter, of Truckee, took first in the women's 25-29 age group, finishing with a time of 4:57:26 for 12th overall. Oriol was also first in her age group (30-34), and Truckee's Mike Murphy was second in the men's 50-54 division with a time of 5:25:58.

Locals sweep half marathon

A pair of local runners swept the top spots in the men and women's divisions of the half marathon distance.

Truckee's Robert Schwartz set a course record with a time of 1:31:01, followed by Eric Yates, of Olympic Valley, who crossed the finish line with a time of 1:34:44.

Emily Tomei, of Tahoe City, took first place on the women's side, finishing the race with a time of 1:51:38.

Truckee's Gavin Souza (1:47:32) and Jack Macy (1:48:15) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Racing season finale

Big Blue Adventure will close out a busy 2018 season with the third annual Great Trail Race, benefiting Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue.

The race takes runners on a point-to-point route from Truckee to Tahoe City, covering distances of either 17.9 or 21.55 miles. There's also options for mountain bikes, and relay teams.

For more information or to register, visit GreatTrailRace.com. To checkout Big Blue Adventure's 2019 lineup of events, visit BigBlueAdventure.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.