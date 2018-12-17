Vail Resorts gives $1.9M to Truckee, South Lake Tahoe nonprofits

Vail Resorts EpicPromise recently announced the recipients of the 2018-2019 community grants cycle.

A total of 93 local nonprofit organizations, like SOS Outreach and Project Mana, received $1.9 million in cash, as well as additional support aimed at tackling issues in the Truckee and South Lake Tahoe communities.

"What's truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors," said Executive Director of SOS Outreach Seth Ehrlich in a statement. "The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home."

SOS Outreach is a nonprofit organization, which seeks to changes young lives by building character and leadership in underprivileged children through mentoring.

This year, employees at Vail's three Tahoe-area resorts were given a chance to boost an organization's grant through the EpicPromise Impact Award. Northstar employees voted to select Project MANA, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger and its detrimental effects upon individuals, families, the community, and the region by providing immediate relief and education.

"We are thankful to Vail Resorts EpicPromise and Northstar California employees for such strong financial support," said Julie Malkin-Manning, development director at Project MANA, in a statement. "We are proud to feed the 1-in-7 people who are hungry in North Lake Tahoe and the Truckee community … receiving the EpicPromise Impact Award help(s) us continue to do just that. Knowing the employees chose Project MANA reminds us that what we have been doing for the past 27 years is vital and appreciated."

Founded in 1989 by a Sierra Nevada College student who fed community members out of her garage, Project Mana now serves nearly 2,1000 individuals, according to its website, across three counties in Nevada and California.

Across the lake, Heavenly and Kirkwood employees awarded the Tahoe Warm Room with extra support.

To ensure all awarded grants are impactful and timely, Vail Resorts EpicPromise and resort leadership host annual listening events with community officials and nonprofit leaders, according to a release from Vail, to better understand community priorities and make sure that all company giving supports impactful programming and timely needs. This year, community partners identified mental health and substance abuse, youth education, hunger and basic needs, forest health and sustainability, and recreation access as some of the most pressing issues in the Tahoe Basin.

Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $11.4 million in support to more than 250 community nonprofits during the upcoming year. See this story at SierraSun.com for a full list of Tahoe Area grant recipients.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.