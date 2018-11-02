Vikings sink Lakers behind two early goals

The North Tahoe girls' soccer team had their season come to an end on Friday, falling 2-0 to South Tahoe in the semifinals of the Class 3A Northern League tournament.

The Lakers played aggressive from the outset, battling hard for every ball throughout the evening, but ultimately, couldn't overcome two early goals by South Tahoe sophomore Kelsey Hogan.

"It was a battle," said Head Coach Stephanie Bales. "We definitely came out and played a full 80 minutes today. I thought we dominated a lot of the game. We had a lot of opportunities."

The Lakers pressured the South Tahoe defense often, but were never able to test the Vikings goalie with anything hard at the net. Defensively, North Tahoe did a good job of limiting South Tahoe's scoring opportunities after allowing the two early scores.

The victory for the Vikings marked the third time this season the team has defeated the Lakers, and also qualifies the team for the state tournament.

"We're very familiar with the way they play," said Bales on playing South Tahoe for a third time this season. "They are very fast on the outside, so it was just mostly, figuring out how to keep up with their speed. I made some adjustments on defense and I thought that made a huge difference. They didn't get goals based on us not having the speed to catch them."

North Tahoe ends their season with an overall record of 15-7, including a 13-5 mark in Northern League play for the third best record in the A Division.

"I'm super proud of the girls and how hard they've played all season," said Bales. "It was a great year all around. Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to, but they left everything out there on the field today. I couldn't have asked anything more from them."

The Lakers will lose seniors Merrill Green, Kestrel Sura, Yve Rutley, Jamie Lanza, and AJ Hurt from this year’s team.

"Jaime, we've had her for four years on varsity," said Bales. "She and AJ, those are going to be two tough losses for us."