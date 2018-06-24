Walmsley breaks record at Western States 100

After two consecutive years of coming up short in his bid to set the course record at the Western States Endurance Run, Jim Walmsley, 28, became the fastest person to complete the 100-mile race, finishing with a time of 14 hours, 30 minutes, 4 seconds on Saturday, June 23.

The previous record was 14:46:44, set in 2012 by Timothy Olson. Walmsley also finished this year's race more than an hour and 20 minutes ahead of second place.

"It's just kind of sinking in … it's been a long road to get here," said Walmsley during a finish line interview.

"I couldn't tell you how many people were just shouting, 'Go Jim!' It blew me away.”

On the women's side, Courtney Dauwalter, of Golden, Colo., took first place with a time of 17:27:00, topping the second-place finisher by more than an hour.

Tahoe City's Adam Kimble, 31, was the top local finisher with a time of 17:33:10 for 13th overall. Peter Broomhall, of Truckee, finished in 22:49:26 for 72nd overall. Truckee's Janelle Potvin finished with a time of 25:28:38, and as of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Carnelian Bay's Sean Flanagan was still on the course.