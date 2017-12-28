Wolf Pack Notebook: Nevada shoots season-best from 3-point line

University of Nevada, Reno, led by Kendall Stephens’ five 3-pointers, shot a season-best 58.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 80-65 win over Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

“Our shot selection was absolutely phenomenal from both 3 and the field,” coach Eric Musselman said. “To make 10 3s in 17 attempts … we really only had one bad shot.”

Musselman was referring to an air ball by Stephens, who shot it under pressure from the top of the key after a timeout.

Stephens tied his career best at Nevada with his five 3s. Jordan Caroline added two long-distance makes.

“He (Stephens) is the best shooter I’ve played with,” teammate Lindsey Drew said.

When Drew was reminded about Marcus Marshall, he amended his quote and said Stephens was the best “catch and shoot” shooter he’s ever played with.

DREW GETS INVOLVED

Drew broke a double-figure drought of 11 games when he scored 13 points.

The last time Drew scored in double figures was the 93-63 win back on Nov. 15 against Santa Clara.

“They didn’t guard Lindsey,” Musselman said. “They were trapping off him. We were using him as a cutter. We put him at the 5, and he got a lot of shots (close to the basket). Thirteen points on eight shots was key for us.”

The soft-spoken Drew said he was happy to contribute at the offensive end, though admittedly he has always looked to facilitate first.

“I’m just trying to stay aggressive,” he said.

DOUBLE-DIGIT FRENZY

The Wolf Pack had five players score in double figures for only the second time this season.

Stephens (19), Caleb Martin (18), Jordan Caroline (13), Lindsey Drew (13) and Cody Martin (10).

It was the first time that it was the Pack’s five starters in double figures. The other occurrence was at Pacific.

MOM HEADED TO NEVADA

Jenny Bennett, the mother of Caleb and Cody Martin, arrives in Reno today and will get to see her sons live in a Nevada uniform for the first time.

Caleb Martin said he was excited that his mother was going to be able to watch him and Cody play for their new team.

MUSS WARNED

Musselman was given a bench warning by official Keith Kimble with 4:19 left in the first half.

Musselman appeared to have a stunned look after Kimble reported it to the scoring table.

TOUGH COMEBACK

Jaron Hopkins, who missed several games with a back injury, struggled in his return to the Fresno State lineup.

Hopkins finished with five points and eight rebounds, but turned the ball over four times and had just one assist in 22 minutes of action. He definitely looked rusty.

BY THE NUMBERS

Entering the game, 1,151 points (60.6) had been scored by first-year players led by Caleb (18.7) and Cody Martin (13.7) … Prior to game, Nevada’s strength of schedule was at 44 and the RPI was at 23 … Caleb Martin posted his first double-double at Nevada finishing with 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. It was also the first time he grabbed double figure rebounds.