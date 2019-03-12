Wolverines golf team swings into season with first-place finish at Hawthorne

The season kicked off at the Western Nevada Ice Breaker Tournament at Hawthorne, Nevada's Walker Lake Golf Course.

The par-68 course is located on the military base that began in 1928. The course was constructed by base employees and has been a hidden gem for more than 55 years.

Truckee boys' golf team started the season off with an 18-stroke victory over their lake rivals and runners-up South Lake Tahoe High School. Truckee returns three state qualifiers from last year's team, sophomores Jack Brown, Ethan Flynn, and junior Owen Slusher.

The Wolverines fired a respectable 314, led by the team's only lefty, Slusher, who carded a 5-over-par 73 to finish in second place. Freshman Gabe Smith started his high school career in spectacular fashion with an eagle on his first hole followed by a second eagle on the back nine. Smith finished with an 8-over-par 76 in his first high school tournament to take third place overall. Flynn, who was Truckee's top scorer last year and top finisher at the state tournament, finished in the top five with a 78 to tie Fernley Freshman Isaac O'Neill for fifth place. The fourth score toward the Truckee's team total was a respectable 87 from junior Pat Hogan. Hogan blistered his back nine, improving by a stroke a hole, going 48-39. Senior Ryland Ward fired a 92 and Junior Mason Cutler shot 90.

North Tahoe's Senior Murphy Scott, who finished second in the Class 2A state championships last year, took home the individual honors with an even-par 68. Whittell High School's Zach Johns carded a 77 for fourth place.

Truckee high school tees off league play on March 13 in Dayton at the only course in Northern Nevada designed by the late Arnold Palmer.