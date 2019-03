The Truckee boys' golf team started Northern League play off white hot on a cold and blustery day at Dayton Valley Golf Club March 13.

Six Wolverines started the day and ended it with four qualifying scores in the 70s.

Taking home medalist honors, sophomore Ethan Flynn led the way with a 1-under 71, carding four birdies. Second-year varsity starter, sophomore Jack Brown, earned silver medalist honors with two birdies on the way to a 3-over 75. Freshman Gabe Smith came in with a 77 with four birdies on the day. Smith battled through a tough three-hole stretch on the daunting front nine to finish in third place. Junior Owen Slusher rounded out the team scores with a 79 to finish in fourth.

Senior Ryland Ward had two personal milestones in his round — breaking 90 and tapping in for birdie at the difficult par-4 second hole. Ward finished with a career-best 88, while junior Patrick Hogan struggled a bit and shot 110.

The Truckee team finished with a team score of 302, besting rivals South Lake Tahoe by 37 strokes. The Lowry Buckaroos came in third place with a 351.

The following day at Fallon Golf Course, the Truckee boys battled more tough weather en route to another league victory.

Brown took medalist honors with a 78. After playing 18 holes together and both shooting 81, Smith and Lowry' s Kobe Stoker went to a sudden death playoff to decide second and third place. Once Stoker was penalized a stroke on an unplayable ball, Smith's bogey on the par-4 first hole was good enough for the second-place finish.

Flynn fired an 82 and Slusher's 86 completed the team total of 327, again besting second place South Tahoe and third place Lowry. Third-year varsity starter Mason Cutler shot 94 and sophomore Jake Tedsen finished with a 96.

In their third straight team win, Truckee's Flynn and Brown took individual medalist honors in consecutive tournaments. The team, coached by Marc Smith, will make the long drive to Winnemucca on March 25 and then Fernley the following day.