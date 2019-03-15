Wolverines swimmers race past Vikings

The Truckee swim team hit the water last weekend in South Tahoe for the first meet of the season.

The boys' team swamped the Vikings, winning every race, while the Lady Wolverines swam to first places in all but four events to defeat South Tahoe. Truckee diver Kira Thomas also finished with a personal best in the 1-meter six-dive competition with 187.60 points.

Individually, the defending state champion Truckee boys dominated the meet. Evan Opsal won a pair of events, taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 04.15 seconds and in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:48.19. Opsal was also part of Truckee's winning 400-yard relay team.

Dylan Cole won a pair of individual events as well, taking first places in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.32 and in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.61.

Kaikea Crews also won two races for Truckee. Crews was first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.89 and in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.33, which was more than 13 seconds faster than second place.

Truckee's Ryan Williams won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:23.65. Teammate Jace Hoffman won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.71.

On the girls' side, Caitlin Smith led a strong team effort by the Wolverines with a pair of individual wins. Smith won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.06 and was first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.26.

Riley Madigan brought Truckee a win in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall with a time of 2:17.40. Brooke Saathoff was first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:32.13. Emma Purdy won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.13, finishing more than five seconds ahead of second place. AnnElise Cuneo won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:27.63.

— Justin Scacco, staff writer

Truckee golfers swing into season with 1st place

The golf season teed off at the Western Nevada Ice Breaker Tournament at Hawthorne, Nevada's Walker Lake Golf Course.

Truckee boys' golf team started its 2019 campaign off with an 18-stroke victory over their rival and runner-up South Lake Tahoe High School. Truckee returns three state qualifiers from last year's team, sophomores Jack Brown, Ethan Flynn and junior Owen Slusher.

The Wolverines fired a 314, led by the team's only lefty, Slusher, who carded a 5-over-par 73 to finish in second place.

Freshman Gabe Smith started his high school career with an eagle on his first hole, followed by a second eagle on the back nine. He finished with an 8-over-par 76 to take third place overall.

Flynn, who was Truckee's top golfer last year and top finisher at the state tournament, finished in the top five with a 78 to tie Fernley freshman Isaac O'Neill for fifth place. The fourth score toward the Truckee's team total was a 87 from junior Pat Hogan. Hogan shot a 39 on the back nine, improving by a stroke a hole. Senior Ryland Ward fired a 92 and junior Mason Cutler shot 90.

North Tahoe senior Murphy Scott, who finished second in the Class 2A state championships last year, took home individual honors with an even-par 68. Whittell High School's Zach Johns carded a 77 for fourth place.

— Charles Slusher, special to the Sierra Sun