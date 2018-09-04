Wolverines volleyball looks for 3-0 start tonight against North Valleys

The Truckee volleyball team came into the 36-team High Sierra Tournament last weekend in Reno as the No. 24 seed, and the only Class 3A school in the field.

By the end of the tournament, the Lady Wolverines had knocked off three of seven opponents, including two from much larger schools, to finish 14th overall.

After falling to 4A powerhouse and eventual tournament winner, Bishop Gorman, Truckee faced Michigan's Merrill High School. The Wolverines dropped the first set, but came back to win the next two to take the match. Junior Morgan Just led the team with 12 kills, while junior Quinn Kirschner and senior Ryleigh Hogland combined for 12 assists. Junior Kelly Cross led the team with 10 digs.

The girls then took on Homestead High School, from Cupertino, Calif., later that day and fell 2-0.

Just, Hogland and Cross led the way in the next match as Truckee rebounded against another California team, El Capitan. The three players combined for 34 of the teams 37 kills during the 2-1 victory. Cross also added 17 digs, while Kirschner and Hogland combined for 20 assists.

Truckee continued to alternate wins and losses, falling 2-0 to Class 4A Bishop Manogue to start play on Saturday. The girls then lost to Whitney High School, out of Rocklin, Calif., in straight sets.

The Wolverines closed the tournament by taking out Class 4A Spanish Springs, winning 2-0 behind a balanced attack. Cross led the team with six kills, while Kirschner was responsible for all 24 of the squad's assists in the match.

With the tournament behind them, Truckee will now jump back into league play with the team's first Northern League home game on Tuesday, Sept. 4, against Class 3A newcomers North Valleys.

Truckee (2-0 Northern League) is off to a solid start to the season with league wins on the road over Dayton and Fernley.

North Valleys (0-1 Northern League) has struggled to start the year, having lost all five of its games, according to MaxPreps.com, including a 3-0 loss to league opponent South Tahoe. The Panthers struggled mightily during their time at the Class 4A level. The program hasn't won more than three matches in a season since 2006. Truckee and North Valleys have squared off just one time, with Truckee taking a 2-0 win in 2015.

The match between the Panthers and Wolverines is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Truckee High School on Tuesday, Sept. 4.