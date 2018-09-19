Yerington football rallies to deny North Tahoe upset

The North Tahoe football team got off to a rough start to the season with losses to the California School for the Deaf and Incline, but the Lakers have since shown steady improvement.

After cruising to a 51-0 win over Silver Stage on Sept. 8, the Lakers traveled to Yerington last Friday to face a program that has finished with a winning record in each of the past eight seasons, including a run of three straight Class 2A state championships from 2013-15.

While North Tahoe didn't come away with the victory, the Lakers pushed the Lions to the breaking point, holding a six-point lead in the fourth quarter before Yerington rallied back with two touchdowns to take a 28-20 win.

North Tahoe trailed for most of the game, falling behind 14-0 in the first half, before battling back to even the game, 14-14, at halftime.

The Lakers then took a 20-14 lead going into the fourth quarter before giving up two touchdowns as the Lions rallied for victory.

Senior quarterback Thomas Mercogliano ran for 162 yards in the game, including a 51-yard scamper. Mercogliano also threw for 193 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 11 of 21 attempts.

Senior Tony Frankenberg posted 69 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. Junior receiver Cooper Kohnen had a solid game with 73 yards and four catches, including a 47-yard reception. Kohnen also prevented a touchdown after a Yerington receiver broke away on a deep route. Kohnen caught the receiver near the goal line, force a fumble, and then recovered the ball.

Junior Maximilian Kelly highlighted the Lakers passing attack, finishing his game with three catches for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, senior Raul Estrada and sophomore Tyler Frankenberg each posted 10 tackles. Senior Phillip Lopez was next with eight tackles, including seven solo.

North Tahoe (1-3, 1-2 Northern League) will next face Coral Academy of Science — Reno (1-2) on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Wooster High School in Reno.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.