Youngsters finish final round before Tour Championship

The Links at Squaw Creek hosted the Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour on July 24, for an amazing round at one of the area's more unique venues.

The Links style golf course challenged the players, and was also the last event before the Tour Championship on Aug. 7 at The Golf Club at Gray's Crossing.

The cup race is up in the air in some of the age groups, but not in the girls' 11 to 13-year-old division where Theresa Shaw has built an insurmountable lead after a great season winning every tournament. Shaw fired a 47 over nine holes last week to take the tournament at Squaw Creek by a stroke over Ella Williams. Stella de Wit was another shot back at 49. Shannon Hugar finished fourth among the seven players in the age group. The cup race is over for the division, but the coveted Tour Championship trophy will be up for grabs at next week's final round at Gray's Crossing.

Sienna de Wit won the girls' 10-and-under tournament with a 49. Abbey McCormick finished second at 55, followed by Allison Mortimeyer in third with a 57. This is the tightest of the cup races. McCormick has 15.5 points, de Wit has 15.0 and Mortimeyer has 14.5 points in what should make for an exciting finish at Gray's Crossing.

Sofia de Wit captured first place in the girls' 14 to 17-year-old age group with a 44 over nine holes of play. Haley McCormick was second with a 47, followed by RayDean Aroz in third with a 49. Corina Shaw was fourth with a 53. McCormick will go into the final round with a 3.0-point lead over de Wit. Players can earn a maximum of five points for first place at each tournament throughout the season, but next week's Tour Championship will be worth double points.

On the boys' side, Mason LeBlanc, visiting from Louisiana, won the 10-and-under division with a fantastic 43. Jake Reinhard came in second with a 55 and has a chance if he wins the Tour Championship to win the 10-and-under cup. Grayson Perryman finished third and also is in contention. Shane Speck has the cup lead with 12.0 points but Reinhard, Perryman, Cooper Shaffer, Ryland Carpenter, Nolan Smith and Hunter Smith all have a chance to win with a victory at Gray's Crossing.

Recommended Stories For You

Campbell Gosslee carded a 42 to win the Boys 11 to 13-year-old tournament with cup point leader Aidan Sweeney right behind at 44. Chase Kacher finished third at 49. Sweeney has a 6.5-point lead in the standings heading into the finale. Chase Kacher is the only player who has a chance to pass Sweeney for the overall championship. A different player has won every week in the division.

In the 14 to 17-year-old group, Ethan Flynn shot a 79 over 18 holes to take first at Squaw Creek. Connor Hipsley and Jack Brown tied for second at 80. Hipsley has 15.0 cup points to Brown's 13.5, making for what will be a very interesting day at Gray's Crossing in the race for the cup. Owen Slusher finished his day in fourth with an 83. Nine of the 13 competitors broke 100.

For complete results and Cup points summary go to TTJGT.com under the Scoreboard tab.

The Tour Championship will be held Aug. 7 at Gray's Crossing. Players must have competed in at least one event during the season to be eligible for the Tour Championship.