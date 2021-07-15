Spread of COVID-19 continues to slow

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 5,061. There are 103 new cases since Thursday, July 1, indicating a 0.02% increase over the last two weeks.

Of the 5,061 total cases, 4,876 have been released from isolation and 110 are presently active. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in over three months.

As of Thursday, 100,484 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the county website. The county has fully vaccinated 47,521 people.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 24,176 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases over the last 14 days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 421 new cases over the last two weeks.

Four Placer County residents died of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, bringing the death toll to 304.





Placer County has distributed 408,338 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 198,070.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the Department of Public Health, all businesses previously listed within the tier system no longer have capacity restrictions or distance requirements.

“Mega events,” made up of crowds larger than 5,000 indoors or 10,000 outdoors, may require vaccine verification, or negative testing indoors.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov . Walk-up appointments are available as vaccine supply allows. Currently the location is offering the Pfizer vaccine, free to all.

The Tahoe Forest COVID Vaccine Clinic is at 11004 Donner Pass Road, next to Zander’s in the Gateway Building in Truckee.

