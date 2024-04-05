Spring into reading: How your local library welcomes the season of renewal

As the winter frost begins to thaw and nature bursts back to life, your local libraries are also abuzz with activity, offering a host of programs and resources to help you embrace the spirit of changing seasons. From Poetry in the Garden to outdoor storytimes, here’s how your library is blooming with opportunities for the community:

1. Gardening Workshop: With the arrival of spring, many community members are eager to dust off their gardening gloves and get their hands dirty. Incline Library is offering a workshop on creating a hydroponic garden using recycled materials.

2. Outdoor Storytimes and Nature Exploration: Spring is the perfect time to take storytime outdoors! Kings Beach library moves storytime outdoors as soon as the weather cooperates, allowing children to enjoy the fresh air while listening to engaging tales of adventure and discovery.

3. Spring Inspiration!: Kings Beach Library hosts Poetry in the Garden and the Truckee library hosts Gratitude poetry. Listen, share, enjoy – fertilize your soul.

4. Seasonal Reading Recommendations: Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted romance to read in the sunshine or a thrilling mystery to enjoy on a rainy spring day, your local library has you covered with a rich selection of seasonal reading recommendations.

As spring breathes new life into the world around us, your local library is a vibrant hub of activity, offering a wealth of opportunities to connect with nature, engage with the community, and cultivate a love of learning. So why not stop by your library today and see how you can spring into reading this season?

Incline Village Library 845 Alder Ave, Incline Village, NV 89451 (775) 832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Monday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. – Write Your Life – a memoir writing workshop

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 6:30 p.m. – Tahoe Talks: Civic Engagement Series – Join the community and our guest expert as we learn and discuss a constitutional amendment to authorize the regulation of election contributions and spending; campaign-finance disclosure laws; clean election laws.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2:30 p.m. – Teen Wednesday – Pizza and Poetry – Celebrate National Poetry month with silly poems and food.

Tuesday, Apr. 16, 10:30 p.m. – Inclined to Read Book Group – Celebrate National Poetry month by reading and discussing various poems.

Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2:30 p.m. – Tween Tuesday – Egg Drop Challenge – Design a case to have an egg survive a fall

Tuesday Apr. 16, 4:30 p.m. – Time-out Tuesday for Adults – create a hydroponic garden using recycled materials.

Tuesday, Apr. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Tech Talk: Artificial Intelligence. Join guest experts as we discuss the many facets of AI technology – the ethics, use in government and medical institutions, and much more!

Saturday, Apr. 20,1 p.m. – SaturYay!: Hydroponic garden – create a hydroponic garden using recycled materials.

Kings Beach Library 301 Secline St. 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. May 1st Novel Ideas Book Club! Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century by Jessica Bruder 2-3:30 p.m. Kings Beach Library

Poetry in the Garden! May 18th from 2-4 p.m. Bring your original or favorite poems to share.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Prim Library 999 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451 (775) 682-8640

Please join Prim Library and Incline Village Library for our second annual Tahoe Poetry Night, Tuesday, April 30, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of spoken word poetry, community, and complimentary snacks. RSVP on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-poetry-night-tickets-837803210957?aff=oddtdtcreator .

Tahoe City Library 740 North Lake Blvd. 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. April 17th Novel Ideas Book Club! The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of a Donner Party Bride by Daniel James Brown. 2-3:30 p.m. Tahoe City Library

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library 10031 Levon Ave, Truckee, CA 96161 (530) 582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Apr. 5 at 7 p.m.: Teen Movie Night featuring Wonka. Community Arts Center, 10046 Church St.

Apr. 10 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

Apr. 11: Closed for staff training.

Apr. 12 at 1 p.m.: Conceptos Básicos de la Computadora – Spanish Digital Literacy. Registration required.

Apr. 13 at 11 a.m.: Pop-up Makerspace

Apr. 15 at 4 p.m.: Art Exploration with Micah. Registration required.

Apr. 17 at 1 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult crafting program. Registration required.

Apr. 17 at 6 p.m.: Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences will present Tahoe Big Year 2024, a presentation on Tahoe bird species.

Apr. 18 at 9 a.m.: Join us at the TDRP’s Golden Meet and Greet to screen the movie, Alive Inside.

Apr. 18 at 10 a.m.: Conceptos Básicos de la Computadora – Spanish Digital Literacy. Registration required.

Apr. 20 at 5:30 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series at Donner Memorial State Park, featuring a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson.

Apr. 25 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool music with Justin Eubanks.

Apr. 29 at 4 p.m.: Dia de los Ninos celebration. Celebrate Children’s day with face painting, book giveaways, crafts and food.