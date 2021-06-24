Squaw Alpine president returns to Mammoth

Alterra Mountain Company has announced current president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Ron Cohen, will return to Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain.

Cohen will serve as president and chief operating advisor at the resorts, but will continue to be actively involved with all day-to-day operations of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, including the base-to-base gondola project, destination renaming and rebranding efforts, and the hiring of a new president.

“I am incredibly excited to return to Mammoth Mountain and lead this extraordinary mountain destination into a new era,” said Cohen in a news release. “At Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, I focused on delivering a superior guest experience and building a positive culture, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have led the extraordinary team at these two incredible mountains. I look forward to bringing my skills, experience, and love for the Mammoth and June mountain communities into my new role.”

From 2010 to 2017, Cohen served as chief administrative officer and general counsel at Mammoth Mountain. He was named president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in 2018. Cohen currently serves on the National Ski Area Association Board of Directors, where he is the chair of the public lands committee.

“Ron and I began working together in 2010 and his passion for the Eastern Sierra, Mammoth, and its people were immediately evident,” said Mark Brownlie, chief operating officer – Mountain Division, Alterra Mountain Company, in a news release. “Thanks to his deep resort experience and knowledge of the Mammoth area, Ron is the ideal leader to take Mammoth into its next stage of development and build Mammoth into a premier destination, while remaining true to the legacy of its founder, Dave McCoy.”





Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643