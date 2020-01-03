Squaw guests break last year’s unofficial record for largest torchlight parade

Skiers and riders at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows broke the unofficial world record for largest torchlight parade on New Year’s Eve. The resort said a total of 3,280 people rode down from its Exhibition lift with LED lights in hand.

Courtesy of Matt Bansak / Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Thousands of guests lined the slopes off of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ Exhibition lift during a cool, clear New Year’s Eve, taking the final turns of 2019 while attempting to break last year’s unofficial world record for the largest flare run by skiers and snowboarders.

For roughly two hours, a total of 3,280 skiers and riders, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials, snaked their way down a short run with colorful LED torches in hand, breaking the unofficial record of 2,913 skiers and riders, set at the end of 2018 at Squaw Valley.

The official Guinness World Record for largest torchlight parade by skiers and snowboarders is 2,854 people, set on Jan. 28, 2006 on a course between Riggisalp and Schwarzsee, Switzerland.

Guests at Squaw on Tuesday night made their way down the run while music group Apple Z entertained a crowd below. A fireworks show followed live music, before The Nomads rang in the New Year with a live music performance at the Olympic Valley Lodge. The show marked the 20th anniversary of The Nomads’ 1999 New Year’s Eve performance at the Olympic Valley Lodge.

