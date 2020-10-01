Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ annual Foam Fest goes virtual

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House, Truckee Brewing Company and FiftyFifty Brewing Company are participating in the virtual event, which includes a Foam Fest glass along with a 16 ounce beer at each location.

Provided

The outbreak of COVID-19 has derailed many events this year, but Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ annual Foam Fest will continue for a 31st year, going virtual for a monthlong event.

Instead of the resort’s usual offerings of beer tasting and live music, a trio of local breweries have joined in to help raise funds for Achieve Tahoe and its programs.

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House, Truckee Brewing Company and FiftyFifty Brewing Company are participating in the virtual event, which includes a Foam Fest glass along with a 16 ounce beer at each location.

Tickets are available at a cost of $30, and go toward Achieve Tahoe’s programs for adaptive sports and recreation for people with disabilities.

Tickets are available online and include a punch card for a drink at the participating local breweries throughout October.

Based in North Tahoe, Achieve Tahoe’s staff and volunteers provides adaptive ski instructor training and certification in order to teach people with disabilities to take on the slopes at local resorts.

The program was founded by Jim Winthers, a World War II veteran of the 10th Mountain Division and Director of the Soda Springs Ski School, who brought together veterans from the Vietnam War to cope with their disabilities as they learned to ski.

“These Veterans taught themselves and others how to ski,” state to Achieve Tahoe’s website. “From there, our organization was born.”

Visit http://www.achievetahoe.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.