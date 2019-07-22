Squaw Valley ski patroller Amy Holland passes away after fight with brain cancer

Amy Holland, a veteran ski patroller at Squaw Valley and Kirkwood, passed away last week after fighting for several months against brain cancer.

Amy Holland, veteran ski patroller at Squaw Valley and Kirkwood, marathon runner, and former Freeskiing World Tour competitor, passed away last Wednesday morning after fighting for several months against an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“A courageous battle was fought, and Amy was able to finish her marathon with the same courage, beauty, grace and vulnerability that she started it with,” posted close friend Mikki Zuiches to Holland’s GoFundMe account. “Amy was lovingly supported by her partner Steve throughout her entire journey. Even with the chance for them to recently take a trip to Hawaii where they were able to kayak, snorkel and bask in the warmth of the sunshine and enjoy the goodness of life together.

“Our sincerest thank (yous) to everyone that supported Amy and Steve and family on this journey, whether financially, with a small note, a visit or meal at the door. And though Amy’s battle is over, I know that family and friends will continue to need your support as they try to come to terms with the enormous loss in their lives.”

Last fall, Holland collapsed at her home and was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital, where she received a CT scan that revealed a mass on her brain. She was rushed to Renown Hospital in Reno where she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Amy was an incredible ski patroller, friend and part of the Squaw family.”— Will PadenSquaw Valley Ski Patrol Director

In the months following Holland’s diagnosis, the community rallied around her fight, raising more than $85,000 through her GoFundMe campaign and hosting a fundraising event last winter.

“Many times Amy asked me how she would ever be able to say thank you to everyone who assisted her on this journey,” said Zuiches in the GoFundMe post. “But I think as a community, we say back to you Amy, thank you for sharing your eternal light, laughter, honesty, bravery and love with all those around you.”

Holland was 43 years old.

“Amy was an incredible ski patroller, friend and part of the Squaw family,” said Squaw Valley Ski Patrol Director Will Paden. “Throughout her time at Squaw she exemplified strength, a consistent bright spirit, and was a caring friend to all. Amy will be truly missed and our deepest condolences go out to her partner Steve and her family.”

