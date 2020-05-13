Squaw’s Ganong, Bennett among locals nominated to U.S. Alpine Ski Team

2020-21 U.S. Alpine nominations Men’s A Team Bryce Bennett (Squaw Valley Ski Team) Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley Ski Team) Men’s B Team Luke Winters (Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Women’s B Team Keely Cashman (Squaw Valley Ski Team) Nina O’Brien (Squaw Valley Ski Team) Women’s C Team AJ Hurt (Squaw Valley Ski Team) Women’s D Team Ainsley Proffit (Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy) Alix Wilkinson (Squaw Valley Ski Team)

A pair of Squaw Valley skiers again highlight the Tahoe area’s nominations for the 2020-21 U.S. Alpine Ski Team.

Travis Ganong and Bryce Bennett have received nominations to the A Team and were part of last year’s squad that had four athletes finish in the top 20 in the World Cup downhill rankings for the first time in team history.

Ganong, 31, finished the season 12th in the super-G rankings and 13th in downhill. He has been a part of the U.S. alpine team since 2006.

Bennett, 27, finished the season in 16th place in the World Cup downhill rankings, and has been part of the U.S. team since 2011.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumnus Luke Winters, 23, landed a men’s B Team nomination after a breakout season in which he picked up his first career World Cup points, including a 19th place in slalom. Winters has raced for the U.S. alpine team since 2019.

On the women’s side, Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Keely Cashman, 21, was named to the B Team after claiming the overall championship in this season’s North American Cup. Cashman was also the top ranked downhill racer on the tour, and finished the North American Cup season ranked second in alpine combined, third in super-G, third in giant slalom, and fourth in slalom.

Another skier with ties to Squaw Valley, Nina O’Brien, 22, bounced between World Cup and North American Cup events last season, and was nominated to the women’s B Team. O’Brien was the overall North American Cup champion in 2019.

The women’s C Team nominations were highlighted by Carnelian Bay’s AJ Hurt. The 19-year-old Squaw Valley Ski Team member finished the season ranked fifth in the North American Cup giant slalom standings, and won a pair of races on the tour.

The team also nominated Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy athlete Ainsley Proffit to the women’s Development Team. Proffit, 19, has been on the Development Team the past two seasons.

Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Alix Wilkinson, 19, was nominated to the Development Team as well. Wilkinson captured first place in downhill at the North American Cup event at Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada for her best result of the season.

Athletes accepting nomination to the 2020-21 team receive access to coaching, training, and various levels of financial support depending on which team they are nominated to.

An official team announcement will be made in the fall.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.