Squaw’s Travis Ganong hosts fireside chat

Travis Ganong
Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Squaw Valley Olympian Travis Ganong recently hosted a roughly hour-long discussion with girlfriend and fellow alpine racer Marie Michele-Gagnon and Canadian World Cup alpine skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis on everything from returning from injuries to their thoughts on the 2020-21 ski season.

The video was released yesterday by U.S. Ski & Snowboard via its Instagram page.

 

