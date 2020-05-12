Squaw’s Travis Ganong hosts fireside chat
Squaw Valley Olympian Travis Ganong recently hosted a roughly hour-long discussion with girlfriend and fellow alpine racer Marie Michele-Gagnon and Canadian World Cup alpine skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis on everything from returning from injuries to their thoughts on the 2020-21 ski season.
The video was released yesterday by U.S. Ski & Snowboard via its Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
ICYMI: Olympian @travisganong and his workout buddy/girlfriend @mmgagnon (who skis for @alpinecanada) recently jumped on an IG Live with @manny_ski to talk about everything from returning from injury to when they think they might be able to return to snow and kick off training for the 2020-21 season, and more (like Manny's famous helmet collection!). Check it out, and let us know if you want to see more of these cross-national chats in the future! 🇺🇸♥️🇨🇦
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User