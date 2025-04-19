Standing together for child abuse prevention in Nevada County

Child Abuse Prevention Month Pinwheel

Provided

As community leaders, we understand the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for all residents, particularly our children. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and it’s a time for all of us to reflect on the vital role we play in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. This month, we come together to raise awareness, educate, and take action to prevent child abuse and neglect in Nevada County.

In 2024, 1,339 allegations of abuse or neglect were reported in Nevada County and, according to the CDC, at least one in seven children experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. Each of these numbers represents a child who deserves better, and they serve as a stark reminder that our work is far from over. It takes a range of community support systems from schools, child welfare and assistance programs, law enforcement, nonprofits, businesses and residents working together to ensure every child can grow up in a safe and loving environment.

Throughout the month of April, the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Western Nevada County and Community Support Network of Nevada County have partnered with the community to raise awareness and promote prevention efforts.

While in town, you may have noticed blue “Pinwheels for Prevention” gardens and blue flags and banners throughout Grass Valley, Nevada City, and other parts of the county. The pinwheels symbolize the joyful nature of childhood and honor children and youth who have endured abuse and neglect in Nevada County.

Every Friday in April, we encourage all residents to wear blue to show solidarity in the fight against child abuse. Share your photos on social media using the hashtags #wearblue4kids, #supportbeforereport, and #ittakesavillage to amplify the message.

Additionally, all four jurisdictions in Nevada County — including Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee and Nevada County — have adopted resolutions naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise awareness and demonstrate our united commitment to this critical cause.

But one of the most meaningful ways we can all take action is to be the one to provide a stable, caring presence in a child’s life, offering support, compassion, and stability when it matters most. Beyond just being present, we must also understand the deep impact that childhood trauma can have on a child’s development and future. Children who face adverse childhood experiences often suffer significant health impacts and struggle with learning or emotional regulation, which can hinder their success in life.

Preventing abuse and neglect is a collective responsibility — one that involves our schools, businesses, service organizations, government organizations, and every individual who calls Nevada County home. It truly takes a village.

These efforts are not just symbolic; they represent a long-term, ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of every child. But it’s not just about one month — it’s about creating lasting change.

Together, we can make a difference, whether through supporting local programs, spreading awareness, or offering help to those in need. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and loving environment, and with your support, we can ensure that every child in Nevada County has that chance.

To learn more about how you can help or to get involved with local prevention programs, or to find local resources for families and children, visit http://www.csnnc.org or email csnncorg@gmail.com . In Eastern County, visit https://tahoetruckeecapc.wordpress.com .

Sincerely,

Heidi Hall, Chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors

Hilary Hodge, Mayor of Grass Valley

Gary Petersen, Mayor of Nevada City

Jan Zabriskie, Mayor of Truckee