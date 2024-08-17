Start Haus announces annual Ski Consignment Sale Labor Day Weekend

The Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale will be held August 30 - September 2.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Taking place over Labor Day Weekend, from August 30 to September 2, 2024, the highly anticipated annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale is back. Each year, the local ski shop collects hundreds of pairs of pre-owned skis to be sold at the event ranging from recreational skis to race skis and speed suits.

“People start lining up an hour before we open on the first day,” said Jared Licht, Owner of Start Haus. “We have customers that come from Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and beyond to buy and sell. It’s the biggest event of the year for us and we eagerly await it every summer. It’s a fantastic chance to pick up gently used equipment for yourself or to upgrade your kids’ skis.”

Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale runs from Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Shoppers will find hundreds of pairs of used skis, including backcountry skis, powder skis, all-mountain skis, race skis, carving skis, and speed suits. Attendees can explore a wide variety of ski gear, outfit the whole family for winter, and score great deals throughout the weekend.

In addition to the annual Ski Consignment Sale, Start Haus is offering the best bike sale of the year with up to 50% off rental bikes and up to 40% off new bikes throughout Labor Day weekend. Bikes on sale will include eBikes, pedal bikes, junior bikes and more.

Start Haus is currently accepting used skis, which can be dropped off at their shop during regular business hours. Accepted items include alpine skis (flat or mounted), race skis (flat or mounted), and speed suits. Sellers receive 70% of the sale price as in-store credit or 60% as cash (check).

For more information visit the Start Haus website.