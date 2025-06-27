Start Haus announces grand opening of new flagship store in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Start Haus, Truckee’s premier ski and bike shop, announced the grand opening of its brand-new flagship store, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution under new ownership and continued expert management. The state-of-the-art 5,600 sq. ft. facility, located conveniently just off Highway 89 and Interstate 80, at 11351 Hwy 89 in Truckee, California, more than doubles Start Haus’s retail space and enhances its capacity to serve the Tahoe region’s bikers and skiers.

Start Haus will be opening its doors to the new space at 8 a.m. on July 18, and the public is invited to celebrate this exciting expansion at the Grand Opening Party on Saturday, August 2, from noon to 5 p.m.

Start Haus’ new store in Truckee. Provided

The vision for the new building began in 2019, with construction commencing in 2024. The move to this purpose-built location allows Start Haus to increase its visibility to Highway 89, expand its offerings, including an enhanced retail floor and its bike and ski service capabilities. A highlight of the new space is the integration of a new cutting-edge Wintersteiger Jupiter tuning machine, providing a precise and consistent tune for edge grinding, base grinding, and structuring, often exceeding factory specifications – further cementing Start Haus’s reputation for world-class ski and snowboard service.

“The new building represents a huge step forward for Start Haus, allowing us to better serve our incredible community with an expanded retail footprint and even more advanced service capabilities,” said Jared Licht, Owner of Start Haus. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our new home and celebrate this new chapter with a day of fun, food, and a fantastic raffle.”

Grand Opening Celebration Highlights (Saturday, August 2nd):

The grand opening party promises a day full of excitement for the entire family, with activities running from noon until 5 p.m.:

Local Flavors & Sounds: Enjoy delicious food and refreshing beverages throughout the Grand Opening Party, provided by Truckee Dirt Union and Donner Lake Brewing, with all proceeds benefiting Truckee Dirt Union. Plus, live music will be setting the perfect celebratory atmosphere throughout the day.

Enjoy delicious food and refreshing beverages throughout the Grand Opening Party, provided by Truckee Dirt Union and Donner Lake Brewing, with all proceeds benefiting Truckee Dirt Union. Plus, live music will be setting the perfect celebratory atmosphere throughout the day. Group Mountain Bike Rides: For all eager to get out there on two wheels, Start Haus will have guided group rides throughout the day including gravel rides, women’s specific rides and will be running mountain bike shuttles.

For all eager to get out there on two wheels, Start Haus will have guided group rides throughout the day including gravel rides, women’s specific rides and will be running mountain bike shuttles. Ski Consignment Sale Drop-Off : Get a head start on preparing for winter! Start Haus will be accepting skis for their highly anticipated annual Ski Consignment Sale (taking place Labor Day Weekend, August 29 – August 31, 2025) directly at the grand opening event. This is a convenient opportunity to drop off your used alpine or race skis and speed suits.

Get a head start on preparing for winter! Start Haus will be accepting skis for their highly anticipated annual Ski Consignment Sale (taking place Labor Day Weekend, August 29 – August 31, 2025) directly at the grand opening event. This is a convenient opportunity to drop off your used alpine or race skis and speed suits. Win Big at the Start Haus Raffle: In celebration of the New Flagship store Start Haus will also be putting on a massive raffle – more information on the launch date is coming soon! Prizes include premium gear from top brands such as Ibis, Dakine, Head, Tecnica/Blizzard, Sidas, Marker/Volkl, Fox Racing, Troy Lee and more.

This move marks a new era for Start Haus, maintaining its legacy of expert bootfitting, world-class ski tuning, and comprehensive bike services, all within a facility designed to elevate the customer experience.

For more information visit the Start Haus website.