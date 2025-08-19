Start Haus to hold 2025 Ski Consignment Sale

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Get ready for the return of the highly anticipated annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale this Labor Day Weekend. The event, which runs from Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 2025, brings together hundreds of pairs of high-quality used skis, from recreational models to race gear and speed suits. This year, the event will be held at Start Haus’ new, state-of-the-art flagship store located at 11351 Hwy 89 in Truckee.

“We see people lining up an hour before we even open on Friday,” says Start Haus owner Jared Licht. “This is our biggest event of the year, bringing in customers from Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and beyond. It’s a fantastic opportunity to find gently used equipment or upgrade the kids’ skis for the season.”

The event runs from Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31. Provided / Start Haus

The sale is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving shoppers plenty of time to explore a huge variety of ski gear. You can expect to find backcountry, powder, all-mountain, race, and carving skis, along with speed suits—all at great prices. It’s the perfect opportunity to outfit the whole family for the winter season.

Start Haus is currently accepting used skis for the sale. You can drop off alpine skis, race skis, and speed suits (flat or mounted) during regular business hours. Sellers will receive 70% of the final sale price as in-store credit or 60% as cash (via check).

For more information visit the Start Haus website.