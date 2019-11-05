State Assembly District 1 election: Megan Dahle wins, Elizabeth Betancourt concedes

UPDATE at 9:12 a.m., Wednesday

Republican Megan Dahle is the apparent winner in the District 1 state Assembly race after Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt conceded the race Tuesday night. In a Facebook post, Betancourt also announced her intention to run for the seat again next year.

UPDATE at 10:16 p.m.

With 73% of precincts reporting, Republican Megan Dahle has grown her lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 45,303 votes to 33,411. All results are unofficial.

UPDATE at 10:03 p.m.

Of the nine counties that make up District 1, only Butte, Plumas, Sierra and Nevada County have fully reported precincts. Nevada County is the only so far to vote Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt over Republican Megan Dahle.

UPDATE at 9:46 p.m.

63% of precincts are reporting now and Republican Megan Dahle has held her 57.4% to 42.6% lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 43,808 votes to 32,498.

UPDATE at 9:24 p.m.

With 53.3% of precincts now reporting, Republican Megan Dahle maintains her 57.4% to 42.6% lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, now 43,361 votes to 32,184. All results are unofficial.

UPDATE at 9:00 p.m.

Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt by more than 10,000 votes, 43,198 to 32,001, or 57.4% to 42.6%, with 52.7% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE at 8:37 p.m.

With 50.5% of precincts now reporting, Republican Megan Dahle takes a nearly 15 point lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancoutrt, 43,080 votes to 31,962 or 57.4% to 42.6%.

UPDATE at 8:34 p.m.

Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt in Placer County, 5,352 votes to 4,476, with 69% of precincts reporting. All results are unofficial until certified.

UPDATE at 8:17 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has won the Nevada County electorate, with 11,153 votes to Republican Megan Dahle’s 9,414 votes, or 54.2% to 45.8%. All eight Nevada County precincts have reported in.

The results are unofficial. District 1 contains part or all of nine counties, including Nevada County.

UPDATE at 8:13 p.m.

Betancourt has gained over Dahle with 15,886 votes to 15,484, or 50.6% to 49.4%.

UPDATE at 8:08 p.m.

The first results are in and show Republican Megan Dahle leading Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt 4,653 votes to 3,745, or 55% to 45%.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across the nine-county district. Results are expected to come in shortly afterward.

Initially posted

The Sierra Sun will update this story throughout the night with results from the state Assembly District 1 race.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle are running for the seat left vacant when Brian Dahle, Megan Dahle’s husband, won a special election to the state Senate.