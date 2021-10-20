State champion: Flynn wins 3A golf title

Truckee senior Ryan Flynn won her second high school state golf championship on Tuesday.

Courtesy photo

Truckee senior Ryan Flynn finished the two-day state tournament at 7-over-par to claim a 17-stroke victory.

Courtesy photo

Truckee senior Ryan Flynn closed out her high school golf career as a champion.

Flynn shot a 5-over-par 75 on Tuesday at the Palms Golf Club in Mesquite, Nevada to capture her second individual Class 3A state title.

The senior finished the two-day tournament at 7-over-par to cruise to a 17-stroke victory. Flynn finished with a total score of 113, which included Monday’s nine-hole round at the Oasis Golf Club.

Flynn won the individual Class 3A state title as a sophomore and was runner-up as a freshman. There was no state tournament played in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Truckee also had Maddie Bragg take 20th with a two-day score of 161.

As a team, Truckee finished in third place with a combined score of 620. Douglas won the team title with a combined score of 544. Pahrump Valley was second with a combined score of 586.

Lakers claim runner-up finish

The North Lake Tahoe girls’ golf team captured a runner-up finish at last week’s Class 2A state golf tournament at the Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

The Class 2A West Region champion Lakers finished with a combined score of 872 to take second at the state tournament. The Meadows won the team title with a combined score of 849.

Individually, North Tahoe sophomore Libby Webb took third with a 40-over-par 184. Incline junior Shannon Hugar was second with a 34-over-par 176. The Meadows’ Mizara Norton won the state tournament with an 8-over-par 150.

The Lakers also had Franny Gramanz finish sixth with a 199, Syd Whisler in 10th with a 241, Baylie Gensburg in 12th with a 248, and Toby Jacob finish 15th with a 263.