State lifting stay-home order for Nevada, Placer counties
California is lifting its stay-at-home order for the 13-county Sacramento region, which include Nevada and Placer counties, the Associated Press is reporting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the region’s coronavirus hospitalizations have stabilized sufficiently to allow the region to be the first in the state to exit the order imposed last month as virus cases exploded, according to the AP.
The move means restaurants may again serve diners outdoors, hair salons and other businesses can reopen, and retail stores can serve more customers.
