Update: Tahoe Vista man is deceased in Tuesday collision on SR-28

Update 3:30 p.m.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Tahoe Vista man suffered fatal injuries in a multiple vehicle collision Tuesday on California State Route 28, authorities reported.

The California Highway Patrol, Truckee office, said it received a call at about 9:10 a.m. for a two-car traffic collision on SR-28, east of Old County Road.

The department’s preliminary investigation indicate that for unknown reasons the driver of the 2008 GMC Savana allowed his vehicle to drift over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane. The front driver’s side of the GMC was impacted by a 2015 Peterbilt Tractor towing a flatbed trailer driven by Scott Juniver, 59, of Reno, said the CHP report.

The report indicated the GMC driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Juniver was uninjured.

CHP said it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, pending toxicology results.

SR-28 was closed in both directions for about three hours.

The collision remains under investigation and CHP is asking anybody with information to contact Officer J. Williamson at 530-563-9200.

Truckee CHP, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, North Tahoe Fire and Cal Fire all responded to the scene.

Update 1 p.m.: California State Route 28 has been reopened after it was closed for a few hours due to a fatal crash.

Update 12:08 p.m. : California Highway Patrol officials confirmed the driver of the van was killed in the collision with the semi truck. Officers are on scene and are still investigating the collision.

Original post

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California State Route 28 is closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a fatal collision, authorities reported.

The California Highway Patrol responded just after 9 a.m. to a report of a semi truck vs. van at SR-28 and Old County Road.

The road was closed in both directions and westbound traffic was being rerouted at Old County Road while CHP investigates.

CHP advises motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This story will be updated.