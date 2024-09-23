State Route 28 reopened after contractor struck gas line Monday morning

BROCKWAY, Calif. – A contractor working for the North Tahoe Public Utility District struck a gas line early Monday morning, closing State Route 28 for a few hours between Park Lane and the state line.

John O’Connell, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 3, says the contractor hit the gas line while working on the water line project there.

Southwest Gas arrived to the scene and shut off the gas line.

Crews reopened SR-28 just before 6 a.m.

As a reminder, one-way traffic control will be in place until Friday, September 27 at noon between the Nevada state line and Gull Avenue in Brockway for this water line project.