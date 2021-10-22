State to address pandemic tracking issues
Nevada County’s COVID-19 Dashboard, where residents can go to see the status of the pandemic’s progression, is down.
In a Q&A Wednesday, Nevada County’s Public Health Director Jill Blake said a data communication issue between the two systems employed by the state prevents county officials from posting “an accurate number of open, active cases.”
“As soon as the state’s data issue is addressed, then we will put that number back up,” Blake said, estimating that the problem would be addressed by the state within the week.
According to her, as well as Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet, case numbers are still lessening after the county’s Delta-variant surge peaked in August.
The last number recorded by the dashboard was tallied Wednesday morning. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 8,824. There are 118 new cases since Oct. 14, which would indicate a 1% increase over last week, if the data were up to date.
According to the lagging dashboard, 8,077 people have been released from isolation and 646 remain active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 26 people have died — one this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 101.
Last week, Blake said the consistently decreasing number of cases finally can be identified as “a trend.”
Commenting on the county’s dropping weekly case counts, the county’s Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said, “One of the reasons is our immunization rates are improving on a regular basis.”
Nevada County administered 1,901 vaccines over the last week — nearly 25% more than the week before — bringing the total number of doses delivered to 120,595. Over the course of last week, 529 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing that number up to 56,247.
As of Wednesday, according to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard, western county has seen a total of over 6,900 cases, while eastern county has seen over 1,800 since the pandemic’s start.
When asked whether factors outside of population density have contributed to the chasm between the two sides’ caseloads, Kellermann said colleagues on Nevada County’s east side are observing the benefits of high rates of immunization and masking, as well as “compliance to personal protection,” resulting in lower transmission rates.
“It’s pretty obvious — if you get immunized and wear a mask and follow public health measures, then this virus is not going to spread as easily,” said Kellermann. “And, my view is eastern county has done a good job, and maybe we can learn a little bit from our neighbors across the Sierra.”
PLACER COUNTY
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 475 new cases, a 1% rise in cases from the prior week.
There were 19 recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 424.
Placer County has distributed 495,468 vaccines since their introduction. Of the 7,477 shots administered, 1,766 were for those who became fully vaccinated over the week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated Placer County residents up to 233,380 people.
According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
NEVADA COUNTY
Note: Due to transmission problems between two state data systems, the active number of cases is inaccurate. Cases continue to be investigated and released from isolation after the recommended time frame. Staff is working to rectify this situation.
Number of COVID-19 cases: 8,824 (County officials haven’t yet determined which side some cases reside in)
Number in western county: 6,962
Number in eastern county: 1,854
Number of active cases: 646
Number hospitalized: 6
Number of recoveries: 8,077
Number of deaths: 101 (1 in the last week)
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 35,717
Number of recoveries: 34,151
Number of deaths: 424 (19 in the last week)
Number tested negative: 590,713
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User