State Treasurer to celebrate new workforce housing opening in North Tahoe, Truckee at Friday ceremony

A ribbon cutting fest is taking place on Oct. 1 in Truckee to celebrate the opening of 288 new affordable and workforce housing units at five locations throughout the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee region. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will be the keynote speaker at the celebration, slated for 3 p.m.

To serve the diverse needs of their residents, regional partners are prioritizing the accessibility of housing for local workers. Regional housing goals include increasing the availability of a mix of housing types in the region, supporting sustainable communities, encouraging the preservation and development of affordable housing and promoting availability of housing for the local workforce.

The ribbon cutting fest will showcase five new workforce housing developments in the region: Coldstream Commons, Truckee Artist Lofts and Frishman Hollow II in Truckee, and Hopkins Village and Meadow View Place in Martis Valley, Placer County.

