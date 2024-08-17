Staying safe and well during wildfire season in Truckee

As a primary care physician dedicated to promoting wellness and prevention through a healthy lifestyle, I want to address a pressing concern for our community: wildfire season. Recently, Truckee and the greater Lake Tahoe area have experienced smoke from nearby wildfires. This smoke poses significant health risks, and it is crucial that we take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Understanding the Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke contains a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation, building materials, and other substances. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, leading to a variety of health issues, including:

Respiratory Problems: Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, and shortness of breath. Exacerbation of Chronic Conditions: Increased symptoms for individuals with asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions.

Increased symptoms for individuals with asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions. Cardiovascular Issues: Increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially in those with pre-existing heart conditions.

Increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially in those with pre-existing heart conditions. Reduced Lifespan: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) has been linked to reduced life expectancy.

Tips for Staying Safe During Wildfire Season

To help you stay safe and healthy, here are ten tips to follow, especially when the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates elevated levels of pollution:

1. Monitor AQI Regularly: Use an app such as AirVisual or AQI to keep track of air quality in real-time. Pay close attention to the AQI readings and take precautions when it reaches unhealthy levels (AQI 101 and above). These apps provide detailed information and alerts to help you make informed decisions about outdoor activities.

2. Wear an N95 Mask Outdoors: If you need to be outside and the AQI is elevated, wear an N95 mask to filter out harmful particles. Standard cloth masks are not effective against fine particulate matter. N95 masks are designed to fit snugly around your nose and mouth, providing a seal that prevents smoke particles from entering your respiratory system.

3. Run HEPA Air Filters Indoors: Use HEPA air purifiers in your home and workplace, especially in rooms where you spend the most time, such as your bedroom. This helps to remove airborne particles and improve indoor air quality. Ensure that the air purifier is the right size for the room and replace filters regularly for optimal performance.

4. Keep Windows and Doors Closed: Prevent outdoor smoke from entering your home by keeping windows and doors shut. Seal any gaps or cracks that might allow smoke to seep in. Consider using weather stripping or draft stoppers to enhance the seal. Use exhaust fans sparingly, as they can draw in outdoor air.

5. Use Recirculation Mode in Your Car: When driving, set your car’s air system to recirculate to avoid drawing in smoky air from outside. This helps maintain a cleaner air environment inside your vehicle. Remember to switch back to fresh air mode once the air quality improves to prevent stale air buildup.

6. Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when the AQI is high. Postpone outdoor exercise and recreational activities until air quality improves. However, it’s important to stay physically active. Opt for indoor exercise options such as the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District center or a local gym. Many facilities have air filtration systems that maintain a healthier indoor environment.

7. Create a Clean Room: Designate a room in your home as a clean air room with a portable air purifier. Spend time in this room to reduce your exposure to smoke. Make sure to keep the door and windows closed and avoid using the room for activities that can generate indoor pollutants, such as smoking or burning candles.

8. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your respiratory tract moist and help your body deal with the effects of smoke exposure. Staying hydrated helps thin mucus, making it easier to clear particles from your lungs. Incorporate foods with high water content, such as fruits and vegetables, into your diet.

9. Protect High-Risk Groups: Special care should be taken for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. These groups are more vulnerable to the effects of smoke. Ensure they stay indoors during poor air quality days and have access to clean, filtered air.

10. Seek Medical Attention if Needed: If you experience severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or severe cough, seek medical attention immediately. Do not ignore worsening symptoms, as they may indicate a serious health issue. Contact your healthcare provider or visit the nearest emergency room if necessary.

By staying informed and taking these precautions, we can reduce the health risks associated with wildfire smoke and protect our community. Remember, your health is paramount, and being proactive can make a significant difference.

Stay safe, Truckee!

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.