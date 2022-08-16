‘Still looking for clues, tips’: Search for missing teenager in second week

Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Courtesy photo

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni has entered its 10th day and investigators continue to struggle to gain traction in their efforts to find the 16-year-old.

“We are still looking for any still looking for any clues, videos, tips — any information to help us to put pieces together and help us to direct where we’re going and how we’re going to continue do a search,” said Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Sam Brown.

Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Around 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults from the region and as far away as the Bay Area reportedly attended the party. The last cellular data available from Rodni’s phone came at 12:33 a.m., according to officials.

Rodni is described as caucasian, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V, license plate number 8YUR127, is also still missing.

Investigators on Monday announced they will be moving into a more limited search and rescue effort.

Rodni was seen in a video earlier in the evening of the party wearing a white sweatshirt with the words “odd future” written on it in pink letters, according to new information released by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear if she was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen.

Courtesy photo

“Our biggest problem is,” said Brown. “Is where do we go and how do we keep sustaining this?”

More than 200 personnel from local, state, and federal agencies have been assigned to the search for Rodni. In total, more than 14,600 man hours have been spent on the case, helping follow through on more than 1,100 tips that have come in.

“We are committed to following through on all the tips that we’ve received,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Barnhart. “We are continuing to investigate leads from those tips.”

Barnhart indicated that more than 50 detectives are following up on leads.

“If anyone has more video that they have not submitted, please, there’s no small amount of information for us, and more witness accounts from the party,” said Barnhart. “If you have not come forward, if you were there and you saw something please come forward and let us know.”

After this week search efforts will be modified and geared toward a more “task force style,’ said Barnhart.

“That means our resources will continue to move forward but in somewhat of a different manner,” he said. “It doesn’t mean the investigation is going to stop. It will continue to move forward.”

As the search for Rodni moves into its second week, many in the community have asked why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Strecker addressed the matter during Monday’s press conference.

“There’s very detailed and specific criteria for Amber Alerts, and as much as we might want to get that information out, the specifications on what has to be met in order to meet that wasn’t there,” said Strecker. “We, I think, collectively agree that the big social media push and what not that we’ve had has certainly reached a tremendous amount of people. I personally feel very comfortable that our outreach in that capacity has accomplished what we could’ve accomplished with an Amber Alert.”

For anyone that has information on Rodni, a tip line is set up at 530-581-6320 option 7 or through email at sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov . There is a $75,000 reward for information that leads to Rodni being found. A GoFundMe campaign at http://www.gofundme.com/f/increase-kielys-reward-lets-bring-her-home has also been set up.

“We remain committed to finding Kiely,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam.