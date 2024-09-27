‘Still the same plan’ says Sierra Watch on the amended Village at Palisades Tahoe Area Plan

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – After the Placer County Planning Commission gave their recommendation to remove the indoor water park elements of the Mountain Adventure Camp Facility, Sierra Watch, one of the primary opposing groups, still have concerns.

“This feels like a sleight of hand trick,” said Tom Mooers, executive director of Sierra Watch. “This proposal that’s in front of us is basically the same proposal from 12 years ago, and it would make pretty much every problem facing Tahoe much worse.”

Though the simulated skydiving, skate park, BMX park and course, action river, lazy river, rafting, stand-up paddle board, wakeboarding, water games, water skiing, water slides, waterfalls, wave pool, and wave rider were all recommended to be removed, the size of the commercial development happening has not changed.

“The plan remains pretty much the same in size, traffic, impact on housing, and more—it’s just a little more dry,” said Mooers

Sierra Watch has been opposed to Alterra Mountain Company’s development of Palisades Tahoe for 12 years. Previously, the project was approved by the Placer County board of supervisors in 2016, then faced litigation from Sierra Watch. In 2022, the final Environmental Impact Report for Palisades Tahoe was decertified and the project approval was rescinded.

Alterra Mountain Company then worked to revise the Environmental Impact Report analysis in January 2023, and as of August this year, the plan has been presented to the community, the Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council (OVMAC), and most recently, the Planning Commission.

Mooers brought up that Sierra Watch and its supporters were still concerned about the environmental issues that the development poses. He said, “Changing the nature of the activities isn’t going to change the environmental impacts this will have, which are driven by the size and scale of the project.”

The areas that were planned to house the water park and themed activities will still be built but will be housing different activities like arcades.

Traffic and fire safety has long been a concern for those in the North Tahoe and Truckee area since the highway is one way in and one way out. Alterra’s plan suggests that the alternative to evacuation is to shelter in place. Mooers sees this as an admission that there is no way out if there was an emergency.

The county of Placer responded, “Under existing conditions, the Palisades at Tahoe parking area is considered a shelter-in-place area if evacuation from Olympic Valley is not available. Shelter in place, or temporary refuge, is one of the tools emergency responders can use to hold people back from going into that area when a fire is burning, although evacuation is the primary and most likely response. Wildfires are very dynamic and emergency responders have a systematic and organized process for evacuating communities. Depending on fire behavior, Incident Command will make a decision based on what is the safest for community.”

Another concern was the clarity and water quality of Lake Tahoe, which would be impacted by long-term development at the scale that Alterra proposes. Earlier this month, Sierra Watch and the League to Save Lake Tahoe jointly submitted a letter that highlighted concerns about lake clarity, water supply in the Basin, and fire safety.

Placer County responded by saying, “The project is not located within the basin, so the potential for impacts to lake clarity and quality is based on project visitors that could travel into the basin. The Partially Revised Draft EIR explains that there is not a strong correlation between vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and sediment pollution, and that the various improvement projects set out in the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) have accomplished what they are designed to: substantially reduce pollutant loads to Lake Tahoe so that its clarity can be restored. Pollutant loads have come down significantly; VMT has not.”

They went on to say that the project is attempting reduce VMT through various methods, including requiring an annual payment for regional transit operations—these come out to $2 million in EIP payment to the TRPA Mobility Fee and an estimated $1 million annually at buildout for lodging fees of 2.5% on overnight stays.

Finally, Mooers brought up that the housing developments proposed would be unable to support the workforce needed to run the Village at Palisades. Though the plan details development of workforce housing, the Placer County General Plan requires that new development provide housing for 50% of full-time equivalent employees—which the opposition feels would be inadequate given the current state of housing in the area.

In the specific area plan, the workforce housing proposal was developed in accordance with Placer County’s housing element policy at the time of the original project consideration. Those meant that new development in the Sierra Nevada needed to provide a minimum of 50%, which here translates to 287 employees. The project would also remove existing workforce housing which currently houses 99 employees.

According to Placer County representatives, “With the removal of these existing workforce housing facilities, the project would need to provide housing for 386 employees to replace all lost capacity and to meet the policy. The workforce housing requirement will be fulfilled through construction or conversion of actual bedrooms, not in lieu fees.”

Sierra Watch and Friends of Olympic Valley both are putting forth efforts to compromise on plans for the area. But according to Mooers, “Alterra has shown no interest in compromise.”

In response, Patrick Lacey, Palisades Tahoe said, “Our plan was developed and ‘right-sized’ through years of extensive community feedback. After hosting over 300 community meetings, we implemented significant changes based directly on the input we received. This resulted in a 50% reduction in project units from the 2012 proposal, the reintroduction of surface parking, and most recently, adjustments to the Mountain Adventure Camp, incorporating community feedback to officially exclude waterslides, waterfalls, wave pools, and lazy rivers from all future plans.”

“Our intention is to create a village that contributes positively to our local economy, the environment and the experience in Olympic Valley and North Lake Tahoe,” continued Lacey.

Placer County representatives said, “The county has not been involved in any further discussions between the developer and the community regarding those alternatives. Nonetheless, Alterra and various community members have indicated that they have had numerous meetings and discussions throughout the course of the project.”

“It’s difficult to get your hands around how massive this project is and how it would transform Tahoe,” said Mooers. “It’s 25 years of building. But so far, in this David vs. Goliath story, Goliath is losing. And we hopefully can all get together as a community and figure out something that makes more sense.”

The hearing date for the Placer County board of supervisors has not yet been scheduled, but it represents a crucial next step. The board of supervisors are the ones who are actually able to make land use decisions and could approve or deny this project. According to the Placer County website, the hearing date is anticipated to occur in late fall of this year.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.