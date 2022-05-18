Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police
Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said.
The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
“It was a suspicious vehicle we become aware of in the basin area,” he added.
Two suspects in the stolen vehicle were compliant and obeyed all commands before an investigation began, police said.
Robert Anthony Garcia, 49, of Nevada City, faces two felonies: vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Willie Hamilton Middleton, 59, of Oroville, is charged with two misdemeanors: receipt of known stolen property and shoplifting, Bates and jail reports state.
Both men remained jailed Tuesday afternoon, records state.
An initial inspection of the vehicle by detectives discovered what appeared to be additional stolen items, including $800 worth of groceries, Bates said.
