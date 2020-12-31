Stories that impacted Truckee-Tahoe in 2020

Clean up the Lake’s volunteer divers removed more than 5,000 pounds of litter from Donner Lake

Courtesy of Clean Up The Lake

Nearly every Tahoe area ski resort suspended operations or closed last season. The closures coincided with storms dropping several feet of snow in the Sierra and also when many children and young adults would be on spring break. The losses in terms of revenue due to the effect of the coronavirus, according to the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, are difficult to quantify at this point.

Submitted photo by Michael Kennedy

The Truckee girls’ basketball team hoists its first state title in program history

Justin Scacco/jscacco@sierrasun.com

The past year brought unprecedented change as a pandemic swept across the globe.

Lives and livelihoods were forever altered, but amid a difficult 2020 there were several bright spots.

COVID-19 hits

The outbreak of COVID-19 has dominated 2020.

In mid-March events started being canceled, resorts stopped spinning lifts, schools were closed, and life in Truckee-Tahoe region was impacted in nearly every way.

The March 20 edition of the Sierra Sun was the first of many covers dedicated to the impact of COVID-19, and would be followed in the coming weeks by stories ranging from personal protective equipment and mask mandates to children learning from home.

Tensions on the rise

As the pandemic wore on, tensions in the area began to rise, sparking protests related to tourism and litter.

In mid-August those tensions resulted in locals staging anti-litter protests across the Truckee-Tahoe region.

Those demonstrations added to what had already been a tumultuous summer regarding racial and social justice protests that occurred across the region.

Truckee girls take state

In late February, the Truckee girls’ basketball team capped off their season by claiming the program’s first state title.

The Lady Wolverines managed to outhustle and outshoot Fernley on the way to a 54-42 victory at Lawlor Events Center.

“Playing at Lawlor, I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Senior Captain Emily Monson. “Playing with this team, I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

No snow, Squaw celebrates 60th anniversary of Olympics

A lack of snowfall marked the start of 2020, as resorts dealt with a dry first few months compared to a record setting February 2019.

Later in February 2020, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows celebrated the 60th anniversary of the resort hosting the Winter Olympics.

Clean up the lake makes an impact

One of the most positive stories of 2020 came from a group of volunteers.

Clean up the Lake sent divers below the surface of Donner Lake to remove everything from tennis balls to old tires.

The group, which plans on circumnavigating Lake Tahoe with dives in 2021, pulled more than 5,000 pounds of trash from Donner Lake last summer.

Elections bring new leadership to new year

November brought the general election, and with it, three new members of Truckee Town Council.

Jan Zabriskie, Lindsay Romack, and Courtney Henderson all won seats on the Town Council. Anna Klovstad was named the new mayor and Henderson was appointed vice mayor.

Local voters also overwhelmingly passed Measure K, which raised the town’s transient occupancy tax from 10% to 12%.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.